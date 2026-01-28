$329,000 in Charitable Gaming Grants Delivered to Community Groups Across Saskatchewan

CANADA, January 28 - Released on January 28, 2026

Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan (LGS) provided about $329,000 in charitable gaming grants in the third quarter of 2025-26, benefiting more than 300 groups and organizations across the province.

"Our government is committed to the people of Saskatchewan and charitable gaming grants are one of the ways in which we deliver on that commitment," Minister Responsible for LGS Jeremy Harrison said. "These gaming grants support charitable and nonprofit organizations involved in a diverse range of activities, including arts, culture and sport, hospital foundations, service clubs and more."

The 96th Highlanders Pipes and Drums (https://96th.ca/) received a charitable gaming grant in 2025. They offer music lessons to young people for instruments, including bagpipes, snare drum, bass drum or tenor drum.

"Charitable gaming grants make it possible for the 96th Highlanders Pipes & Drums to offer affordable music instruction to youth across our community," 96th Highlanders Chair Krista Noble said. "These funds help cover the costs of instructors, instruments, uniforms, and competition travel. Thanks to this support, we are able to keep our program accessible to all young people who want to learn and be part of the band."

These grants went to more than 100 Saskatchewan communities, across all four corners of the province. $49,911 was distributed to groups in Saskatoon and $47,054 went to groups in Regina.

Other regions across the province also received funding, including:

Prince Albert and area - more than $22,423;

Meadow Lake and area - more than $16,328;

Humboldt and area - more than $46,028;

Weyburn, Estevan and area - more than $25,256;

Melville and area - more than $4,350; and

Swift Current and area - more than $19,987.

These quarterly grants are paid to groups and organizations in good standing that conduct licensed charitable gaming activities such as bingos, raffles, breakopen ticket sales, Texas hold 'em poker tournaments and Monte Carlo events. The grants are equal to 25 per cent of the net revenue raised by each charitable event, to a maximum of $100,000 per group or organization annually.

The amount of each grant paid by LGS to each charity is calculated by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) based on financial reports and other information submitted by the group or organization. Groups can apply through SLGA's charitable gaming licensing process here. (https://www.slga.com/permits-and-licences/charitable-gaming).

