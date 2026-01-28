St. Paul's Hospital Front Entrance Expansion Ready to Welcome Patients

CANADA, January 28 - Released on January 28, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan, in partnership with St. Paul’s Hospital (Grey Nuns) of Saskatoon and St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation, is pleased to announce the grand reopening of St. Paul’s Hospital Front Entrance and the Kikâwînaw wîki Healing Centre on January 29, 2026. Kikâwînaw wîki means Our Mother’s Home in Plains Cree.

“We are excited to see the opening of the newly renovated front entrance at St. Paul’s Hospital, where patients, staff and visitors will have safe and convenient access to the facility,” Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. “This renovation demonstrates our government’s commitment to putting patients first and ensuring everyone in Saskatchewan has access to high-quality health care where and when they need it.”

The new, fully accessible entrance offers a covered drive and drop-off area for patients as well as enhanced lighting. Inside, the expanded entrance includes additional washrooms, a spacious gift shop, and relocated Patient Registration, Visitor Information and Protective Services areas to improve efficiency, safety and overall patient experience.

The Kikâwînaw wîki Healing Centre honours holistic wellness and offers a quiet place for reflection, traditional healing practices and cultural ceremonies.

“We are proud to mark the successful completion of this important project,” SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Sean Wilson said. “The new front entrance enhances safety, accessibility and the overall experience for everyone. This investment reflects our commitment to creating a welcoming, inclusive and culturally responsive environment for patients, staff and visitors of St. Paul’s Hospital.”

“St. Paul’s Hospital, with over a century of service dedicated to healing the mind, body, and spirit, reaffirms its commitment to spiritual wellbeing through the new Kikâwînaw wîki Healing Centre and First Nations and Métis Health Office wing, honouring the Indigenous spirit within the hospital and the Pleasant Hill community,” St. Paul’s Executive Director Carrie Dornstauder said. “More than a doorway, the new front entrance embodies our philosophy of hospitality by creating a safe, welcoming space where compassionate and accessible care begins upon arrival and ensures every person is met with dignity, reinforcing St. Paul’s role as a beacon of hope and healing for all.”

“The new front entrance and Kikâwînaw wîki Healing Centre at St. Paul’s support the delivery of culturally safe, more accessible health care services,” Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) Chief Operating Officer Derek Miller said. “We deeply value the strong collaboration with the Government of Saskatchewan, Emmanuel Health, St. Paul’s Hospital and Foundation and Graham Construction that made this project possible.”

“The transformation of this space is a powerful example of the unique relationship between the Hospital and the Foundation—a partnership now symbolized by our shared brand, Together, For Good, that serves as a bridge connecting our joint efforts,” St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation CEO Lecina Hicke said. “Government investment and donor generosity has allowed us to create not just a renovation, but a gateway to integrated services, spiritual and cultural connection, demonstrating that healing is deeply rooted in our collective commitment and shared purpose."

Government has invested $14 million toward the project with additional contributions of $3.775 million from St. Paul’s Hospital (Grey Nuns) of Saskatoon and $600,000 from St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation. Construction was led by Graham Construction and Engineering Inc.

