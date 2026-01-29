Branded Hospitality Continues Expansion of Capital Markets Platform with the Addition of Cameron Hanson.

Branded Hospitality Branded Hospitality Ventures Logo

Second strategic hire in one week signals accelerating demand for M&A, capital raising, and advisory services across hospitality and foodservice.

Branded Capital is built for founders and operators at pivotal moments, combining speed, precision, and industry relationships to deliver results across M&A, capital formation, and strategic growth.” — Jimmy Frischling

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just one week after announcing the appointment of Evan Veryard, Branded Hospitality today announced the hiring of Cameron "Cam" Hanson as the firm continues to build out Branded Capital, its investment banking and capital markets platform focused on M&A, strategic advisory, and capital raising across hospitality, foodservice, and innovation-driven sectors.The back-to-back hires underscore the velocity and momentum behind Branded Capital's expansion. With increasing demand from founders, operators, and strategic partners navigating high-stakes transactions and capital events, Branded is adding depth and firepower to support larger, more complex mandates.Two Hires in One Week: A Signal of What's AheadBranded Hospitality has established one of the most active venture platforms in hospitality through Branded Hospitality Ventures: Two flagship funds, 20+ SPVs, 65+ portfolio investments, and 12 successful exits. The expansion of Branded Capital is a natural evolution, and the firm is now accelerating its build-out to meet growing demand across private capital formation, M&A execution, and strategic advisory.Hanson is a finance graduate of the Lazaridis School of Business and brings strong financial fundamentals, intellectual curiosity, and a values-driven mindset to the team. Committed to driving innovation and progress while making meaningful contributions, Hanson's key interests include hospitality and food tech, energy, and private markets investing.Hanson will work alongside Jimmy Frischling, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Evan Veryard, supporting Branded Capital's growing pipeline across capital formation, transaction execution, and strategic advisory."As we expand Branded Capital, we're adding depth and bench strength to support more deals, larger deals, and more complex mandates across capital raising, M&A, and advisory,” said Jimmy Frischling, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Branded Hospitality. Cam is a terrific addition to Branded and brings with him strong fundamentals, sharp curiosity, and the right mindset for private markets. With Evan and Cam now on the team, we're positioned to move faster and deliver even more value for founders, operators, and strategic partners.""I'm excited to join Branded Hospitality at a time when Branded Capital is scaling its investment banking and capital markets capabilities," said Hanson. "Branded's operator-first approach, deep relationships, and differentiated platform create a real advantage in the private markets. I'm energized to work with Jimmy and Evan to support meaningful transactions and help great teams accelerate growth."Branded Capital: Built for Speed, Scale, and ExecutionBranded Capital provides end-to-end support across M&A advisory, growth and structured capital raises, strategic partnerships, and private market investing. Branded leverages its broader ecosystem and industry reach to drive results for founders, operators, and institutional partners.With two strategic hires in one week and momentum accelerating, Branded is positioned as the go-to platform for founders and operators who want to move with speed, precision, and confidence.About Branded Hospitality:Branded Hospitality ( www.brandedhospitality.com ) is the leading investment and solutions platform dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry. As experienced restaurant operators, hospitality experts, venture capitalists, strategic investors, advisors and corporate matchmakers, we leverage relationships with industry leading restaurant & hospitality operators, software vendors, and corporate enterprises to best create and capture value for our clients and partners.

