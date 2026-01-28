How Gen Z Navigates Financial Pressure in Today’s Economy

According to our latest report, nearly half (49%) of adult Gen Zers say they are either struggling to meet basic needs or living paycheck to paycheck. Horowitz Research, A Division of M/A/R/C® Research

In response to the financial pressure in today's economy, adult Gen Z is actively adjusting how they spend and earn.

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Horowitz Research’s State of Media, Entertainment and Tech: FOCUS Generation Next 2025 report, Gen Z adults (ages 18-28) are feeling real financial pressure, with nearly half (49%) saying they are either struggling to meet basic needs or living paycheck to paycheck in today’s economy. While some Gen Zers (10%) do report that they’re thriving financially, the overall picture shows a generation navigating limited financial flexibility at a key life stage.

In response to the pressure, adult Gen Z is actively adjusting how they spend and earn. Many are staying home instead of going out (43%), controlling their day-to-day spending (42%), and working additional hours or taking on side hustles (39%) to improve their financial situation. Notably, compared to the total market, they are also more likely to engage with financial tools, such as following the stock market and checking their retirement accounts, a mix of short-term control and longer-term financial awareness. And, they are doing more to help others, with 42% of adult Gen Zers volunteering to help people in need, an increase from the same time last year.

Their financial position is also shaping life decisions. Eight in ten adult Gen Zers say they’ve postponed at least one plan due to the economy, over-indexing versus the total market for such plans as purchasing a home/ investing in real estate and other home-related expenditures such as major renovations and installing solar panels (40%). They are also delaying plans to travel (31%); purchase/lease a car (21%); and have a child (9%). In addition, career decisions are also being impacted, with 22% of Gen Zers saying they have delayed changing jobs or seeking new employment.

Although these findings should concern brands trying to reach Gen Z, there is good news: In the past year, over 1 in 4 (27%) of Gen Z have taken a positive action in support of companies whose policies align with their values. Strong environmental policies, following fair trade practices, and having internal diversity, equity, and inclusion policies all have the highest impact on decisions to support one brand over another for this generation of consumers.

“Adult Gen Zers – those who are between the ages of 18-28 – are at an incredibly vulnerable time of their lives in which the current economic and political situation has the potential to set them back dramatically on their path toward career development, home ownership, and financial success,” said Adriana Waterston, Executive Vice President and Insights & Strategy Lead for Horowitz Research. “As they make hard financial choices, they are looking to do business with brands with the kinds of policies and practices they can get behind, not just financially, but with their conscience.”

For brands, these dynamics are important to understand, as they provide context for how older Gen Zers evaluate purchases, prioritize spending, and make major decisions. Financial sentiment can influence how Gen Z responds to marketing, pricing and timing particularly in categories tied to discretionary spending, major life moments, and long-term commitments.

ABOUT THE STUDY

The FOCUS Generation Next 2025 study focuses on a comprehensive look at Gen Z, their relationships and behaviors around video content (long form, user generated, eSports, etc.), entertainment (including gaming), relationships with brands, and what brands need to consider when looking to engage these politically aware digital natives. Gen Z respondents aged 13 – 28 from each of Horowitz’s core syndicated studies: State of Media, Entertainment & Tech: Subscriptions (among 18+ only), Viewing Behaviors, Social, Cultural, & Political Shifts, and Advertising in a Digital World (about 500 - 1050 Gen Z online surveys per study).

