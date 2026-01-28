Sasha’s Pet Resort Rewards Seattle Seahawks-Loving Dogs with Free Stays

Seahawks Dog Rewarded with FREE stay

Sasha's Pet Resort will offer any dog who appears at the facility in Seahawks attire a totally FREE daycare visit at their facility.

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sasha’s Pet Resort, a well-established name in the Pacific Northwest’s pet care industry (store.sashaspr.com), today announced that in celebration of the Seattle Seahawks football victory last week over the Los Angeles Rams--and their upcoming trip to the Superbowl to battle the New England Patriots on February 8th at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California—they will offer any dog who appears at the facility in Seahawks attire a totally FREE daycare visit at Sasha’s Pet Resort.

“I’ve been an ardent fan of the Hawks since the days of Dave Kreig, Steve Largent and Ground Chuck,” said Dan McFadden, founder/owner of Sasha’s. “So in our own doggish way we wanted to somehow celebrate this rare and exciting football event. And I figured the best route was by rewarding our Sasha customers.”

The celebratory FREE stay is for all dogs that appear in Seahawks attire between now and February 8, 2026. Offer good for one stay per dog. Dogs must pass Sasha’s free 15-minute temp test since the facility is off-leash. Dogs must be fully vaccinated. To make a reservation for this free stay phone: (425) 869-4430.

Visit the Adventures of Sasha’s Gang blog, which offers many canine insights including not only wardrobe but also dog fitness, protection and health. It can be found at: store.sashaspr.com/blogs/news

About Sasha’s Pet Resort

Sasha’s Pet Resort, a well-established name in the Pacific Northwest’s pet care industry, is embarking on an exciting new chapter designed to build resilience and foster growth in an evolving marketplace. Recognizing the shifting landscape of pet ownership and business operations post-pandemic, the company is evolving an ambitious e-commerce platform that promises to bring the latest innovations in pet care directly to industry professionals.

For more information visit store.sashaspr.com or email danm@sashaspr.com

