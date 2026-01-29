Texas 2036 Names Dr. Tracy Ayrhart as Vice President of Data and Research

Dr. Tracy Ayrhart

Proven data leader to expand Texas 2036’s research capacity and policy impact

Tracy has an extraordinary ability to build trusted research institutions and translate complex analytics into clear, policy-ready insight.” — David Leebron

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas 2036 today announced that Dr. Tracy Ayrhart has joined the organization as Vice President of Data and Research, bringing more than two decades of experience turning rigorous research into real-world impact for communities, policymakers and public institutions across Texas.

Dr. Ayrhart is recognized for building nationally respected research and data teams. She specializes in turning complex information into tools that are accessible, actionable and relevant to decision-makers.

Most recently, she served as Vice President of Research and Strategic Partnerships at the Central Texas Food Bank. There, she built one of the strongest research functions in the Feeding America network and led the development of widely used public dashboards, data governance frameworks and community-based research initiatives that informed regional policy and planning. Her work spans women’s health, HIV prevention, early childhood programs and large-scale systems strategy.

“Tracy is the kind of leader who understands how to turn data into decisions that shape people’s lives,” said David Leebron, President and CEO of Texas 2036. “She has an extraordinary ability to build trusted research institutions and translate complex analytics into clear, policy-ready insight. Her leadership will strengthen the foundation of evidence that leaders across Texas rely on. We are thrilled she is joining Texas 2036 at this important moment for our state.”

Dr. Ayrhart said she was drawn to Texas 2036’s long-term vision and commitment to nonpartisan, data-driven solutions. “Texas 2036 stands out for its ability to bring people together around credible data and shared goals,” she said. “I’m excited to help strengthen the organization’s research capacity and support leaders across Texas with rigorous, trusted, and usable information to plan for growth, opportunity and resilience in the decades ahead.”

Texas 2036 is known for pairing deep research with effective policy solutions on the issues that matter most to Texans. Data is the backbone of that work, guiding efforts in education, workforce, health care, infrastructure and other systems critical to the state’s future.

Dr. Ayrhart will lead the organization’s data and research strategy, strengthening its role as a trusted source of insight for leaders across sectors.

Dr. Ayrhart holds a Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Austin and completed postdoctoral training at the LBJ School of Public Affairs. She is based in Austin and will begin her role with Texas 2036 in February 2026.

About Texas 2036

Texas 2036 is a nonpartisan public policy organization dedicated to improving lives and opportunities for all Texans through 2036, Texas’ bicentennial year, and beyond.

