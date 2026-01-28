Commissioner Miller Calls on Trump to Name CAIR a Terrorist Organization 

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

"A day after I criticized the Austin City Council for hosting its own CAIR-Austin Day on January 22, Governor Abbott has called on Attorney General Ken Paxton to move forward with eliminating CAIR-Texas’s nonprofit status. We agree that this organization poses a dire threat to Texas, and I have complete faith in my friend Ken Paxton to do what must be done to protect Texans and uphold the rule of law.

CAIR is a wolf in sheep’s clothing that poses a threat to America and American ideals. Texas action is necessary, but let’s not stop there. Their reach extends far beyond our borders.

That’s why I am also calling upon my friend, President Donald J. Trump, to designate CAIR as a terrorist organization, like the Muslim Brotherhood, to make clear their true intentions and remove any foothold this dangerous group has in America.

We must not allow this present and blatant national security risk to continue to thrive and be shielded by leftist city and state governments that are openly working toward the destruction of American ideals."