Seattle Roofing Contractor Chase Construction North West Inc. Delivers Premium Metal Roofing With Partner NuRay Metals

NuRay Metal Roof Installed By Chase Construction North West

Seattle Roofing Contractor Chase Construction North West Inc. Delivers Premium Metal Roofing Through Partnership With NuRay Metals

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chase Construction North West , a trusted Seattle roofing contractor , continues to set the standard for premium metal roofing installations through its long-standing working relationship with NuRay Metals. With more than 15 years of hands-on experience installing NuRay metal roofing systems, Chase Construction North West has built a strong reputation for precision craftsmanship, technical expertise, and strict adherence to manufacturer-specified installation details. This makes a huge difference when choosing a roofing contractor.Metal roofing has become an increasingly popular choice throughout Western Washington due to its durability, energy efficiency, and modern appearance. Chase Construction North West specializes in advanced metal roofing solutions that include standing seam systems and hidden fasteners designed to provide clean architectural lines and superior weather resistance. These systems utilize high-performance roofing panels and engineered attachment clips that allow for natural thermal movement without compromising long-term structural integrity.Each metal roofing project completed by Chase Construction North West incorporates a comprehensive range of critical components to ensure watertight performance and long-term reliability. This includes properly installed fasteners, Snap-Z seam technology, butyl tape, and high-temperature ice and water shield protection. The company also carefully integrates essential roof accessories such as pipe boots, vents, collars, scuppers, foam closures, and precision-fit flashing details.NuRay metal roofs are well-known for their lasting durability and undeniable curb appeal. The sleek design and seamless edges of NuRay metal roofs make them a popular choice for homeowners looking to invest in long-term home improvements. NuRay also offers reliable manufacturer warranties for its various finishes; the ZincalumePlus offers a 25-year warranty, the Select Plus, Natural Matte, and D2 Kynar offer 40-year warranties, and the D2 Kynar with Ocean Guard boasts an impressive 50-year warranty. Each finish has a variety of color options and its own unique look, ranging from the natural unpainted steel look of their Zincalume Plus to the luxe sheen of their D2 Kynar finish. Different finishes address different consumer concerns, such as seaside weathering or unseemly glare. With such a wide selection of finishes and colors, NuRay Metals offers a roof material fit for every building. In addition to Chase Construction North West’s own ten-year workmanship warranty, a NuRay metal roof can easily outlast many of the alternative roofing materials on the market.While NuRay Metals does not operate a formal contractor certification program, Chase Construction North West’s extensive experience working with NuRay products reflects a level of mastery that comes only from years of consistent, high-quality field installation. NuRay’s local manufacturing facility is located in Puyallup, which makes them a convenient partner for Chase Construction North West, headquartered only a few miles away in Edgewood. Jeff Davidson, Technical Director at NuRay Metals, has worked closely with Chase Construction North West and is a strong professional ally of the company. Davidson has demonstrated his confidence in their workmanship by personally hiring Chase Construction North West to install roofing on his own home, as well as the homes of his parents and brother. This speaks volumes, considering that Jeff is the Technical Director for Nu-Ray.Homeowners and commercial property managers throughout the Seattle region rely on Chase Construction North West for metal roofing systems that combine craftsmanship, proven materials, and technical precision. By pairing decades of roofing experience with a deep working knowledge of NuRay Metals products and installation best practices, Chase Construction North West continues to deliver metal roofing solutions built to perform, protect, and last in the Pacific Northwest climate.For more information about Chase Construction North West’s metal roofing services, visit their website or contact their team to schedule a consultation.

Legal Disclaimer:

