Cyber Qubits CEO Addresses UN Assembly at WSIS+20 on Cybersecurity, Digital Trust, and Workforce Readiness

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Gurvirender Tejay, Co-founder and CEO of Cyber Qubits, was recognized as one of 25 global stakeholders to address the United Nations General Assembly during the historic UN High-Level Meeting on WSIS+20, held December 16–17, 2025, at UN Headquarters in New York. The meeting marked 20 years since the original World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) and examined global priorities shaping the future of the digital economy, Internet governance, and emerging technologies.

Speaking on behalf of the International Federation for Information Processing (IFIP), Dr. Tejay addressed the General Assembly plenary alongside representatives from ITU, OHCHR, UNESCO, UNCTAD, UNDP, UNIDO, and ICANN. Reflecting on two decades of progress in advancing a people-centered, inclusive, and development-oriented information society, he emphasized five priorities for a secure digital future: evidence-based policymaking, trust and security, digital equity, ethics by design, and sustainable digital education. Dr. Tejay highlighted the responsibilities that accompany today's digital, intelligent, and green transformation, noting that these priorities directly align with urgent gaps in the global cybersecurity workforce and the need for equitable access to training and career pathways.

"The WSIS+20 discussions reinforced that digital trust, cybersecurity, and ethical design are not optional add-ons, but foundational requirements for sustainable digital and economic development," said Dr. Tejay. "As digital systems and artificial intelligence increasingly shape societies and economies, education and workforce readiness must advance in parallel to ensure resilience, inclusion, and long-term impact."

Historic UN Outcomes:

• Formal recognition of the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) as a UN body, ensuring a permanent multistakeholder platform for Internet governance.

• Elevation of cybersecurity, privacy, and digital trust as global priorities.

• Alignment with the Global Digital Compact to unify international digital governance.

• Institutionalization of human rights and gender equity in digital policy.

• Establishment of frameworks for the ethical governance of AI and emerging technologies.

These outcomes underscore the critical importance of aligning global digital policy with cybersecurity education, ethical frameworks, and workforce readiness. As cyber threats evolve and digital divides persist, the UN's formal elevation of cybersecurity and digital trust as global priorities signals growing recognition that education and workforce development are foundational to digital resilience and equity worldwide.

About Cyber Qubits

Cyber Qubits is an EdTech and cybersecurity consulting company building digital trust through workforce readiness, ethical practice, and practical security expertise. Founded by Dr. Gurvirender Tejay, a recognized leader in cybersecurity policy and digital governance, Cyber Qubits works at the intersection of education, policy, and security to help individuals and organizations strengthen resilience against evolving cyber threats. The company delivers industry-aligned training programs and strategic advisory services designed by professionals from industry, academia, and international organizations. Licensed by the Colorado Department of Higher Education, Division of Private Occupational Schools, Cyber Qubits is committed to advancing inclusive, secure, and sustainable digital ecosystems worldwide.

About WSIS

The World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS), launched in Geneva in 2003 and concluded in Tunis in 2005, established a global multistakeholder framework for addressing information and communication technology (ICT) issues, including digital inclusion, cybersecurity, development, and digital cooperation. WSIS aims to build a people-centric, inclusive and development-oriented information society where everyone can create, access, utilize and share information.

Learn more about the High-Level Meeting on the Twenty-Year Review of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS+20): https://publicadministration.desa.un.org/wsis20

