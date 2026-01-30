Western Specialty Contractors Promotes Hafid Cristobal to Manager of its Chicago Facades Branch

Western Specialty Contractors is proud to announce the promotion of Hafid Cristobal to Manager of its Chicago Facades Branch, effective January 1, 2026.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Specialty Contractors is proud to announce the promotion of Hafid Cristobal to Manager of its Chicago Facades branch, effective January 1, 2026. Hafid previously served as Assistant Branch Manager from June to December of 2025.

As Branch Manager, Hafid is responsible for managing the branch’s marketing, sales, and estimating efforts; overseeing daily operations and administrative functions, ensuring the safety of all branch employees, and maintaining productivity across office staff and field crews. His responsibilities also include managing the branch budget, identifying market trends, ensuring quality control, and building and maintaining strong customer relationships to support long-term profitability.

Hafid joined Western Specialty Contractors’ Chicago Facades branch in September 2020 as a Senior Project Manager. In June 2025, he was promoted to Assistant Branch Manager, a role he held for six months before being named Branch Manager. During his more than five years with Western, Hafid has played a key role in the successful execution of several high-profile façade restoration projects throughout the Midwest.

Notable projects Hafid has contributed to include the $6.2 million curtain wall restoration at Accenture Tower (500 W. Madison) in Chicago; multiple restoration projects at Kellogg’s Headquarters in Battle Creek, Michigan, totaling more than $6 million; a $4.9 million limestone façade restoration at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Chicago; exterior façade restoration at 600 N. Lake Shore Drive in Chicago; and AVB and sealant restoration at Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Illinois.

“Hafid’s extensive façade restoration knowledge and experience, attention to detail, continuous focus on building customer relationships, and leadership will make his transition into his new role seamless,” said Steve Genovese, Midwest Region 5 Manager.

“I’m honored and excited to step into this role to begin this next chapter and grateful for the opportunity to lead and grow with such a strong team,” said Hafid Cristobal. “I am looking forward to the future ahead.”

Hafid is a member of the International Institute of Building Enclosure Consultants (IIBEC). He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Colorado in Boulder.

Steve Genovese
Western Specialty Contractors | Midwest Region 5 Manager
steveg@westerngroup.com

Contact
Steve Genovese
Western Specialty Contractors | Midwest Region 5 Manager steveg@westerngroup.com
Company/Organization
Western Specialty Contractors
1637 N Warson Rd
Saint Louis, Missouri, 63132
United States
+1 314-593-2165
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Family-owned and operated for more than 100 years, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation’s largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing, and specialty roofing. Western offers a nationwide network of expertise that building owners, engineers, architects, and property managers can count on to develop cost-effective, corrective measures that can add years of useful life to a variety of structures, including industrial, commercial, healthcare, historic, educational and government buildings, parking structures, and sports stadiums. Western is headquartered in St. Louis, MO, with 30 branch offices nationwide and employs more than 1,200 salaried and hourly professionals who offer the best, time-tested techniques and innovative technology.

https://westernspecialtycontractors.com

