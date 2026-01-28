Southern City Spearheads 320th Ben Franklin Birthday, Launches Yearlong America 250 Celebrations

Pamela Lewis Speaking At Ben Franklin Statue Unveiling(Credit PLA Media) Pamela Lewis With “Ben on the Bench” statue (Photo Credit: PLA Media) Scene from unveiling with Le Marinel family Ben Franklin, America’s First Rock Star Book Cover (Credit: Traitmarker Media) Ben Franklin Visits Franklin for a Day Book Cover (Credit: Traitmarker Media)

Historical southern city unveils new statue and marker honoring the city’s namesake, Benjamin Franklin

I don’t want this to just be a curiosity for passersby. Rather, a friendly beacon to welcome people. I want Ben to spark imaginations into pondering ‘what would Ben do?’” — Pamela Lewis

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The seed of an idea held for years by longtime Franklin, TN resident Pamela Lewis has finally taken root! Entrepreneur Lewis, who has spent decades working behind the scenes with high-profile projects like MTV and Garth Brooks, is unaccustomed to the spotlight but felt time was of the essence to celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary.Lewis is a former Franklin Alderman, preservationist, philanthropist, historian, and art enthusiast who often wondered why there wasn’t anything linking her city to its namesake, the enigmatic polymath Benjamin Franklin.To connect the dots... this historic city, located just south of Nashville, was named Franklin in honor of Benjamin Franklin. Early settler Abram Maury, Jr. (Maury County) initially proposed the name “Marthasville” in honor of his wife, Martha, but she humbly suggested instead to name for Franklin, who was already a household name. Martha argued that Ben was a colleague and co-patriot of Dr. Hugh Williamson (Williamson County), who had also befriended Maury, thereby establishing a fitting connection.Founded in 1799 – just nine years after Franklin’s death – Franklin, TN is the second-oldest city in the United States named for this Founding Father, famed publisher, and inventor, and also is the largest city by population to bear his name.In early 2025, Lewis learned from her friend, historian Mary Pearce, that the city and the local Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) were discussing plans for America’s 250th anniversary, including the possibility of finally erecting a statue honoring Benjamin Franklin, the city’s namesake. This was a tipping point. Lewis quickly joined the effort, brainstorming ideas with the DAR and others, urging them to seek a sculptor capable of creating a detailed statue that would reflect the community while properly honoring Franklin.“This is not a novel concept to honor Ben Franklin. Moreover, everyone knows what Ben Franklin looks like. After all, we all have seen a dollar bill, so the artistry must represent a detailed likeness.” Lewis opined, “There must be someone out there who has created a world-class Ben Franklin sculpture, Let’s find him, and I’ll pay for it.”By the end of the day, the group had found George Lundeen.A bit of serendipity surrounded the city’s choice of a statue created by Lundeen. Known for his extensive bronze work and skill in depicting Benjamin Franklin, Lundeen already had a completed version of the “Ben on the Bench” statue.The county agreed to accept the gift and place the statue outside of the Williamson County Archives and Museum, positioned to face the city’s historic post office – a nod to Franklin’s service as America’s first postmaster general, who laid the foundation for the service still in use today. With the gift in place, behind-the-scenes meetings began to coordinate the unveiling timed with Ben Franklin’s 320th Birthday.“Once I realized his birthday was Jan. 17th, I was eager to support the effort to help fast-track the project and not wait until later in the year and, moreover, to help launch the city’s America 250 efforts,” Lewis said.Lewis did not stop there. Building on the renewed focus on Benjamin Franklin’s legacy at the Williamson County Archives and Museum campus, she expanded the effort by creating two books about Benjamin Franklin – one written for readers of all ages and another for children.The all-ages title, Benjamin Franklin: America’s First Rockstar, is a hip, engaging collection of facts and anecdotes about Franklin, interspersed with quotes from other famed and historic figures, with an emphasis on fun. The book was published by Traitmarker Media, with editor Robbie Grayson III working closely with Lewis.The children’s book, Ben Franklin Visits Franklin for a Day, is a warm and whimsical story featuring original illustrations by Isabella McKaskill, who grew up in Franklin after being adopted from India by her parents. McKaskill, who now lives in nearby Spring Hill, Tennessee, with her husband and two children, created 60 original sepia-toned llustrations for the book.Since the unveiling of the statue and the release of the two books, social media has been ablaze as Franklinites and visitors alike have embraced the imaginative seed Lewis planted years ago. The city’s shared history has sparked renewed excitement, and along with the books, a legacy is being built for future generations.People are encouraged to share photos with “Ben on the Bench” on social media using hashtags such as #BenOnTheBenchTN and #SitWithBenTN to celebrate the new city landmark.“I don’t want this to just be a curiosity for passersby. Rather, a friendly beacon to welcome people. I want Ben to spark imaginations into pondering ‘what would Ben do?’ Maybe, as they take and share selfies with Ben, they might take a deeper look. He is smiling, his eyes are dancing, even mischievous. He is looking over the bifocals he designed. Look deeper and see the personality in the statue. Ben is filled with inspiration and hope… And 250 years later, though tattered and torn, broken and bruised, the America he helped create is still here,” said Lewis.When asked by a lady at the constitutional convention on September 18, 1787, “What have we got, Dr. Franklin? A monarchy or a republic?” He replied, “A republic if you can keep it.” We are trying every day to do just that.We hope “Ben on the Bench” encourages visitors to step through the doors of the Williamson County Archives and Museum to explore not only Ben Franklin and our 250 years of history but also exhibits chronicling prehistory through today. The museum is free to visit from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, Monday – Friday and is closed on weekends. For more information: (615) 790-5462.A joint proclamation between the city and county declaring January 17 “Ben Franklin Day” can be viewed here “We made a little history at 10 am on January 17, 2026,” says Lewis. “It was so gratifying to look out and see so many supportive and enthusiastic people. This was definitely one of the happiest days of my life. May we continue to make history in the best of ways, sharing unity, a sense of community, and what positive legacies we can create together.”Both books are available nationwide through online retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble, as well as locally at Landmark Booksellers, 114 E. Main St., Franklin, TN 37064, and Denise Carolyn Boutique, 706 Columbia Ave., Franklin, TN 37064. For wholesale or stocking inquiries, please contact the email address below.Pamela Lewis is available for interviews, book signings, and any other additional inquiries.More photos and B-roll video from the unveiling is available upon request.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.