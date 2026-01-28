Governor Katie Hobbs and Bipartisan Leaders Stand in Solidarity with Gila and Mohave Counties, Call on FEMA to Reverse Disaster Relief Denial

Phoenix, AZ – Today Governor Katie Hobbs and bipartisan leaders from Arizona called on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to reverse its decision to deny Arizona’s emergency funding request, which the State submitted in October 2025 after catastrophic flooding in Gila and Mohave counties. The flooding wrecked homes, businesses, and public infrastructure and disrupted critical services. Last month, FEMA denied the request, leaving impacted communities without access to critical federal funding to help them recover. In response, Governor Hobbs appealed the decision, outlining how damage assessments identified more than $100 million of physical damages. “When I visited small businesses and their owners, I saw firsthand how deeply families and livelihoods were affected,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “We recognize that the initial request did not fully capture the scope of the damage, and I will continue pressing for a fair and thorough review as we work with FEMA through the appeal process to ensure impacted Arizonans get the support they need to recover. “The Arizonans devastated by this flooding deserve support from the federal government in times of crisis, and this transcends any political party affiliation. I, along with bipartisan leadership in Arizona, urge the administration to reconsider their denial and grant this emergency request immediately so that Arizona communities can get the relief they need.” Read the Governor’s appeal here.

Read Republicans’ letter of support for the appeal here.

Read Democrats’ letter of support for the appeal here. “Families and small businesses in Gila and Mohave counties were hit hard by these floods, which tragically claimed three lives and caused millions of dollars in damage,” said Senator Mark Kelly. “I’m grateful to Governor Hobbs and local leaders for continuing to fight for these communities, and I urge FEMA to reverse its decision so Arizonans can recover and rebuild.” “I visited Globe and Miami last fall and met with families and business owners who lost everything in the floods. These communities do not have the resources they need to recover on their own, which is where federal assistance should step in,” said Senator Ruben Gallego. “I urge FEMA to reverse its decision and provide Arizona cities with the emergency funding they need.” "Even by Washington standards, more than $100 million in damage in counties with small tax bases and large amounts of federal land should be an easy call for a major disaster declaration. If FEMA’s formulas can’t see that, the formulas need to change, not the facts on the ground in Gila and Mohave counties. This appeal is necessary, and it’s my hope that FEMA does the right thing for the residents of Gila and Mohave counties and provides the disaster relief these counties and their residents desperately need,” said Representative David Schweikert. "Last year's catastrophic flooding took lives, destroyed homes and businesses, and devastated critical infrastructure in Gila and Mohave counties. Now FEMA has turned its back on these communities when they need help most—a complete abandonment of the agency's mission," said Representative Greg Stanton, Ranking Member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure's Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings and Emergency Management, which oversees FEMA. "With over $100 million in damages, these Arizonans deserve better. The Trump administration must reverse this denial immediately and deliver the disaster relief these communities have earned.” “Families in Gila and Mohave counties are still living with the consequences of catastrophic flooding — damaged homes, lost businesses, and disrupted lives and they deserve help, not bureaucratic denial. I strongly support Governor Hobbs’ appeal and stand with my colleagues in the Arizona Congressional Delegation in urging FEMA to reverse this decision so our communities can access the federal recovery assistance they urgently need,” said Representative Adelita Grijalva. “Withholding FEMA aid from Arizona communities who’ve been devastated by flooding is a deeply wrong and damaging choice. These Americans have suffered due to no fault of their own—they need assistance from their government,” said Representative Yassamin Ansari.

