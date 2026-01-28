No Copyrights for AI Works, US Government Tells Supreme Court

(Subscription required) "[U]nder the Copyright Act, only a human being can be the 'author' of a copyrightable work," U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer wrote in the government's brief. "Although the Copyright Act does not define the term 'author,' multiple provisions of the act make clear that the term refers to a human rather than a machine."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.