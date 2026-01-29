Global and National Icons Honored During 'International Automotive Excellence Gala' this February in Fort Lauderdale

19th Annual International Automotive Excellence Gala NASCAR® Champion Rusty Wallace to be Honored Teddy Morse, Chairman/CEO, Ed Morse Automotive Group, to receive IAEG Dealer Award

The “International Automotive Excellence Gala” celebrates champions from every facet of the automotive industry, benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County

The ‘Automotive Lifetime Achievement Award’ is celebrated nationally as a coveted recognition. This year’s honorees demonstrate the highest standards, both in their professional and personal lives.” — Frank Peña, Event Chair and President/CEO of Dare to Dream Automotive

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A star-studded, one-night-only event celebrating some of the biggest names in the automotive world returns to South Florida for its 19th year. The “ International Automotive Excellence Gala ,” presented by the Ed Morse Automotive Group , is set for Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026 at Pier Sixty-Six in Fort Lauderdale.The pinnacle of the event is the presentation of the coveted “Automotive Lifetime Achievement Awards” during the evening’s Gala. Past award recipients include H. Wayne Huizenga, founder of AutoNation; visionary automaker Lee Iacocca, who led both Ford and Chrysler; NASCARracing legends Dale Earnhardt Jr, Jeff Gordon, Kyle Petty and a host of others.The 2026 honorees include former NASCARChampion and NASCARHall of Fame inductee, Rusty Wallace in the “Racing Automotive Lifetime Achievement” category—and Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of the Ed Morse Automotive Group, celebrating its 80th year in 2026 and boasting 58 dealerships nationwide, in the “Automotive Dealer Lifetime Achievement” class.In addition to the Awards presentation, sponsored by the Teddy Morse Moto Company, Gala attendees will be treated to an elegant cocktail reception, gourmet dinner, and the chance to bid on exquisite auction items—including exotic vacation packages and one-of-a-kind experiences. All proceeds from the evening benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County For information and tickets, visit www.bgcbc.com/events About Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, which celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2025, is a dynamic, youth development organization dedicated to providing a safe, supportive, and empowering environment for young people in Broward County, Florida. Since 1965, we have been at the forefront of youth development, working to inspire and enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Our 18 Broward County Club facilities serve over 2,000 youth ages 6-18, daily, via our programs, personal growth roadmaps and career development initiatives. BGCBC offers a wide range of programs and services designed to meet the academic, social, emotional, and physical needs of our local youth.About Ed Morse Automotive GroupThe Morse family has been in the automotive business since 1946 when Ed Morse founded Morse Motors. 80 years later, Ed’s grandson, Chairman/CEO Teddy Morse continues to build on the legacy and family tradition. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida with dealerships and related businesses in Florida, Arizona, Texas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, and Oklahoma, Ed Morse Automotive Group is one of the nation’s fastest growing and most respected automotive and motorcycle dealer groups. www.edmorse.com

