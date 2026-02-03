Board of Directors of Flock Financial, LLC Promotes Greg Paulo to Chief Executive Officer

More Than a Transaction

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flock Financial, LLC (“Flock” or the “Company”), a platform business providing innovative financial solutions to middle market receivables management and consumer finance companies within the accounts receivable management (ARM) industry, announced today that Greg Paulo has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer.

Flock’s Board of Directors made the decision to promote Paulo as Flock enters its next phase of platform expansion and accelerated growth. In his role as CEO, Paulo will lead Flock’s strategic direction, oversee operations and the Company’s sales organization, and drive continued growth as Flock expands its capabilities and market presence.

“Greg brings deep industry expertise, proven leadership, and a disciplined, operator-driven approach to scaling platforms,” said Ryan Raskopf, Partner at PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC (“PennantPark”). “His experience and long-standing commitment to Flock make him the right leader to guide the Company on its continued growth trajectory.”

“Greg is a well-respected and highly knowledgeable leader in the ARM industry,” said Jeff Shaver, Chief Financial Officer of Flock. “I’m excited to partner with him as we focus on execution and continue strengthening the business.”

Greg Paulo brings more than 30 years of experience in the ARM industry, including nine years at Flock. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer for Flock, where he played a key role in accelerating growth, strengthening strategic partnerships, and helping position Flock as a differentiated platform. Prior to joining the Company, Paulo held senior leadership roles including Senior Director at Navient and President of Redline Recovery Services, a 400-FTE national collection agency, where he led operations and revenue initiatives.

“I’m honored to step into the CEO role at Flock,” said Paulo. “With PennantPark’s support and a strong team in place, we are well positioned to continue building a differentiated platform focused on disciplined execution, long-term value creation, and trusted partnerships across the ARM ecosystem.”

Flock Financial will attend the RMAI Annual Conference in Las Vegas this February 2026 as a Gold Sponsor, where Paulo and members of the leadership team will engage with industry peers and partners to share Flock’s vision for the future of the ARM landscape.

Paulo’s appointment is effective February 1, 2026.



About Flock Financial, LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and founded in 2013, Flock is a market-leading provider of bespoke capital solutions to middle market receivables management and consumer finance companies that are engaged in the purchase, sale, and collection of performing and nonperforming receivables. Flock has built a comprehensive platform that offers clients a unique partnership with a market-leading underwriting and structuring, valuation and analytics, and thought leadership firm. Flock has funded over $768 million in purchase value representing $31 billion in account balances since inception. Flock's expertise is valued across the receivables management financing industry. For more information visit www.flockfinance.com. For questions, please email info@flockfinance.com.

About PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC

PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is a leading middle-market credit platform, managing approximately $10 billion of investable capital, including available leverage. Since its inception in 2007, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC has provided investors access to middle-market credit by offering private equity firms and their portfolio companies as well as other middle-market borrowers a comprehensive range of creative and flexible financing solutions. PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is headquartered in Miami and has offices in New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Amsterdam and Zurich. For more information visit www.pennantpark.com.

