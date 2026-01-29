Ashley Hammac Announces Candidacy for Indiana House District 16

Ashley 4 Indiana

A career advocate for Indiana's farming families and rural communities, officially announced his candidacy for Indiana House of Representatives, District 16

BROOKSTON, IN, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashley Hammac, a career advocate for Indiana’s farming families and a champion for rural communities, officially announced his candidacy for the Indiana House of Representatives, District 16, running in the Democratic Party. Rooted in patriotism, a deep love of the land, and a career spent serving the agricultural community, Ashley enters the race with a commitment to restoring integrity, transparency, and practical leadership to the Statehouse.

“For years, I’ve worked alongside the people who rise before dawn, who feed our state, and who understand what stewardship truly means,” Ashley said. “I’m running because rural Indiana deserves a representative who listens, who understands the pressures facing our communities, and who will fight every day for the families who make this district strong.”

Ashley’s campaign will focus on protecting farmland and natural resources, strengthening rural economies, supporting family farms, expanding access to healthcare and education, backing law enforcement, and ensuring government remains accountable to the people it serves. His values are shaped by a lifetime in agriculture, a belief in responsible governance, and a commitment to building a future where rural voices are heard and respected.

The campaign invites supporters to get involved, stay informed, and help build a movement centered on service, community, and common-sense leadership.

Campaign Information

Candidate: Ashley Hammac

Office Sought: Indiana House of Representatives, District 16

Party: Democratic

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 3, Brookston, IN 47923

ActBlue: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/ashley-hammac-1

Website: https://ashley4indianahouse16.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ashley4indianahouse16/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ashley4inhouse16

About Ashley

Ashley is a respected agricultural advocate, researcher, and educator who has spent his career helping farmers navigate risk, protect their land, and strengthen their operations. His work reflects a deep belief in the dignity of rural life, the importance of local rule, and the responsibility to safeguard Indiana’s natural resources for future generations.

Call to Action

Supporters are encouraged to join the campaign, volunteer, and contribute to help bring strong, principled leadership back to District 16.

“This campaign is about honoring our heritage, protecting our land, and building a future worthy of the next generation,” Ashley said. “I’m ready to serve, and I’m ready to fight for the people of District 16.”

Media Contact

Committee to elect Ashley Hammac Email: ashley@ashley4indianahouse16.com, P.O. Box 3, Brookston, IN 47923

