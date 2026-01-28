UAGC Military Replacement Grant to Support Military-Affiliated Students During Potential Federal Funding Disruptions

John P. Aldrich, associate vice president for Military and Academic Partnerships at UAGC

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a potential federal government shutdown could delay Tuition Assistance processing for some military-affiliated students nationwide, the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is prepared to support eligible students through its Military Replacement Grant, a temporary institutional grant designed to help students remain enrolled and focused on their education when approved federal funding is unavailable.Periods of federal funding disruption can create uncertainty and stress for students balancing service commitments, family responsibilities, and academic progress. In response, UAGC developed the Military Replacement Grant to provide continuity for eligible military-affiliated students whose Tuition Assistance funding may be delayed due to a shutdown. For qualifying students, the grant covers the equivalent amount approved on a student’s Tuition Assistance voucher for the applicable course start, allowing students to continue their coursework without interruption.“Military students should not have to pause their education because of circumstances beyond their control,” said John P. Aldrich , associate vice president for Military and Academic Partnerships at UAGC. “The Military Replacement Grant reflects the UAGC commitment to showing up for military-affiliated students with clarity, stability, and care, especially during times of uncertainty.”Eligible students include active-duty service members, members of the National Guard or Reserves, civilian employees of the Coast Guard, and Department of Defense employees who have an approved Tuition Assistance voucher on file for the applicable course start date. If Tuition Assistance funding becomes available for an eligible course, that funding is applied in place of the grant. In applicable cases, students should allow up to 30 days following the end of the course for grant funding to be reflected on their student account.UAGC remains fully operational and continues to provide dedicated support for military-affiliated students through specialized advising, military support teams, and flexible online learning designed to accommodate service-related demands. While Tuition Assistance processing may be affected during a government shutdown, GI Billbenefits generally continue, though processing timelines may vary. The university is closely monitoring federal developments and communicating proactively with students as updates become available.“Military students are not navigating this alone,” Aldrich said. “UAGC is committed to helping students stay on track and informed while we work through uncertainty together.”The Military Replacement Grant is a temporary, discretionary institutional grant. It is not guaranteed, does not create an entitlement, and does not replace a student’s responsibility to pursue Tuition Assistance funding when available. Eligibility, availability, and covered course start dates may change based on federal budget activity or institutional guidance.More information about military-affiliated student support at UAGC is available at uagc.edu/military ###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.GI Billis a registered trademark of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). More information about education benefits offered by VA is available at the official U.S. government Web site at http://www.benefits.va.gov/gibill

