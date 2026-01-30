Cortavo Celebrates a Breakout Year with Multiple National and Industry Awards in 2025

A Year of Industry Recognition, Client Trust, and People-First Excellence

From industry recognition to client-driven awards and national workplace honors, every milestone reflects the dedication of our team and our commitment to doing right by our clients.” — Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cortavo, a leading all-inclusive managed IT services provider, is celebrating the culmination of an exceptional year marked by multiple national, industry, and workplace recognitions. Throughout 2025, Cortavo was honored for its technical excellence, client satisfaction, workplace culture, and leadership within the managed services industry, reinforcing its position as a trusted IT partner for small and mid-sized organizations across the United States.Over the course of the year, Cortavo earned recognition from leading industry authorities, including Cloudtango, G2, MSP Titans of the Industry, and the National Association for Business Resources’ Best and Brightest Companies to Work Forprograms. Together, these awards reflect the strength of Cortavo’s service model, its people-first culture, and its continued investment in innovation and client success.Industry Excellence and Client SatisfactionIn February 2025, Cortavo was named to Cloudtango’s MSP Select 2025, an honor reserved for the most successful managed service providers in the United States. The MSP Select awards evaluate technical excellence across cybersecurity, infrastructure, support, and the strategic use of AI, while also assessing business growth, certifications, and client satisfaction.Client feedback continued to validate Cortavo’s performance throughout the year. Cortavo was recognized as a High Performer in G2’s Summer and Fall 2025 Reports, earning top placement across IT Outsourcing, Managed IT Services, IT Infrastructure Consulting, and Cloud Consulting. With satisfaction ratings as high as 99% for professionalism and 98% for responsiveness, and a 94% likelihood to recommend, Cortavo has now achieved High Performer status every season since Spring 2024, along with G2’s coveted “Users Love Us” badge.Leadership and Industry ImpactIn September, Cortavo was named a 2025 Finalist in the MSP Titans of the Industry Awards, a prestigious program recognizing top-performing MSPs that demonstrate innovation, growth, and meaningful impact for the organizations they serve. Cortavo was selected as a finalist in the Woman-Owned/Led MSP category, highlighting the company’s leadership and contribution to advancing excellence within the technology industry.Workplace Culture and People-First RecognitionCortavo’s commitment to its people was also recognized at both the local and national levels. In November 2025, the company was named a Winner in Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work Forfor the second consecutive year, followed by recognition as a 2025 National Winner in the Best and Brightest Companies to Work Forprogram, an honor achieved by fewer than one in ten participating organizations nationwide.These awards evaluate organizations on compensation, employee development, communication, work-life balance, diversity and inclusion, and community engagement, underscoring Cortavo’s focus on building a workplace where employees are supported, empowered, and engaged.“This has been an incredible year for Cortavo,” said Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo. “From industry recognition to client-driven awards and national workplace honors, every milestone reflects the dedication of our team and our commitment to doing right by our clients. When our people thrive, our clients benefit, and 2025 was a powerful reminder of that.”Looking AheadAs Cortavo enters the next phase of growth, the company remains focused on simplifying IT for organizations nationwide through proactive support, secure infrastructure, and a truly all-inclusive service model. Cortavo’s all-inclusive approach brings hardware, cybersecurity, cloud services, internet connectivity, and unlimited help desk support together under a single, predictable monthly price, removing complexity, reducing surprise costs, and allowing organizations to focus on their core operations. As the company grows, Cortavo will continue investing in its people, its technology, and the long-term success of the clients it serves.About CortavoCortavo is the only all-inclusive managed IT solution, providing small and mid-sized organizations with everything they need to run technology seamlessly. From hardware and help desk support to cybersecurity, internet connectivity, and cloud services, Cortavo eliminates the complexity of IT for a single monthly price. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Cortavo serves businesses across the U.S., helping them reduce downtime, boost productivity, and grow with confidence. Learn more at www.cortavo.com

