ARMS, a Vertica Capital Partners Portfolio Company, Acquires ATIMS, Expanding Portfolio Into Jail Management Software

MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARMS, a leading provider of cloud-based public safety software, today announced the acquisition of ATIMS, the market leading provider of cloud-based Jail Management Systems (JMS) and corrections software used by many of the largest agencies across the United States, including the Denver County Sheriff’s Office, Philadelphia County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office & Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in ARMS’ strategy to build a unified, end-to-end suite of public-safety solutions spanning law enforcement, parking and enforcement, and now corrections. ATIMS will join ARMS and Cardinal Tracking under the ARMS Public Safety Technologies portfolio, expanding the company’s ability to serve municipal, county, state, and higher-education customers seeking modern, integrated platforms.

ATIMS will continue to operate as a dedicated corrections platform while benefiting from ARMS’ shared infrastructure, security standards, and long-term cloud modernization roadmap.

Founded more than 30 years ago, ATIMS is known for its deeply configurable corrections workflow, including intake, classification, housing, movement, programs, and facility administration, and its commitment to 24/7 customer support.

“ATIMS brings an extraordinary depth of expertise in corrections technology,” said Michael Bryant, CEO of ARMS. “Their platform’s flexibility, workflow design, and customer-focused philosophy align perfectly with our mission to provide modern, cloud-ready tools that reduce administrative burden and improve safety across public-safety agencies. Bringing ATIMS into the ARMS family allows us to serve agencies more comprehensively, from first contact to detention and beyond.”

This acquisition reflects the continued support of Vertica Capital Partners, whose shared commitment to innovation and operational excellence has enabled ARMS to scale faster and serve public-safety agencies more effectively.

The acquisition also supports ARMS’ ongoing effort to unify the broader product suite, including CAD, RMS, parking and enforcement, and corrections, under a clearer, more cohesive brand identity. “Joining ARMS strengthens our capacity to deliver modern, mission-critical tools to corrections agencies nationwide,” said Felix Rabinovich, President of ATIMS. “This step allows us to expand what we offer, deepen our support model, and bring even more long-term value to every facility we serve.”

ATIMS customers will have access to ARMS’ broader ecosystem, including integrations, analytics, mobility tools, and future cross-platform capabilities, while continuing to receive the same high-quality service they rely on today. All existing ATIMS support channels and contacts will remain unchanged during the transition.

About ARMS

ARMS is a leading provider of cloud-based Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) and Records Management Systems (RMS) for public safety agencies, including municipalities, higher education institutions, school districts, airports, and hospitals. Its comprehensive platform automates compliance reporting, streamlines operations, and integrates with essential tools like body cameras and license plate readers. ARMS empowers agencies to deliver better public safety outcomes while reducing operational complexity.

ARMS, Cardinal Tracking, and ATIMS together form ARMS Technologies, a comprehensive portfolio serving the full spectrum of public-safety operations, from dispatch and records to parking, enforcement, and corrections.

For more information about ARMS’ solutions and platform, visit www.arms.com.

About ATIMS

ATIMS is a provider of configurable jail management and corrections software used by some of leading agencies across the United States. The platform supports core corrections workflows, including intake and booking, classification, housing and movement, programs, and facility administration, backed by 24/7 customer support.

About Vertica Capital Partners

Vertica Capital Partners is a New York-based growth investor focused on partnering with high-potential software and technology companies. The firm is dedicated to empowering founders and management teams by providing the flexible capital, strategic resources, and operational expertise needed to scale. With a collaborative, founder-first approach, Vertica helps visionary leaders navigate the complexities of growth to build enduring market leaders. For more information, visit verticacp.com.

