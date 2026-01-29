Sugar Skull, LLC Unveils Exclusive 'Collectors Society' With Celebratory Limited Release Luxury Candle

Sugar Skull launches the Sugar Skull Collectors Society Collectors Society members get access to treasure. Non Quartem - Limited Edition combines pirate lore, tropical breezes, and treasure to create a masterpiece.

Part Loyalty Program, Part Community, All Simple Luxury

AZLE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on a reputation for high-concept storytelling and olfactory excellence, Sugar Skull, LLC today announced the official opening of the Sugar Skull Collectors Society . This exclusive community gives Sugar Skull aficionados perks and privileges aligned to Sugar Skull's Simple Luxury Promise, a dedication to the highest quality standards and bringing joy to our patrons.To celebrate this new journey, the company has released a limited edition, high concept collectible candle, Non Quartem . Inspired by pirate lore, tropical breezes, and treasure, Non Quartem combines a Founder's Favorite fragrance blend, custom engraved lids featuring the original Collectors Society "Sugar Skull & Crossbones" logo, high gloss black sugar skull jars, and custom labeling. Limited to just 25 total pieces, this release is sure to be a treasure to cherish for those who can obtain one."The Collectors Society is our way of deepening the connection with our patrons," says Greg Cooper, Founder of Sugar Skull, LLC. "By creating this space, we can share the 'treasure' we’ve been working on—starting with Non Quartem—and ensure our most dedicated supporters are the first to experience these exceptional releases."The Collectors Society Experience Includes:Early Access to Special Products: Society members receive the first opportunity to acquire limited releases like the Non Quartem candle, often days before the general public.Treasure: Members earn Doubloons that can be redeemed for cash back on purchases.Community Access: Members are eligible to participate in the Collectors Society Community, a place for enthusiasts to gather, learn, and share, with enhanced access to Sugar Skull's founders and creators.For more information on the Sugar Skull Collectors Society, visit www.sugarskull4you.com . ###About Sugar Skull, LLC: Founded in 2024 in Azle, Texas, Sugar Skull, LLC is a boutique home fragrance house specializing in luxury candles with a Sugar Skull twist. The company maintains exceptionally high standards through intense focus on delivering Simple Luxury - products that offer exceptional quality while delivering joy to those who experience them.Media Contact: Greg Cooper, Founder and Chief Candle Scientist, greg@sugarskull4you.com

