FLEOA Congratulates Concerns of Police Survivors on Selection of Captain Bryan Hollingsworth as Next Executive Director

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) extends its sincere congratulations to Concerns of Police Survivors ( C.O.P.S. ) on the selection of Captain Bryan Hollingsworth as the organization’s next Executive Director.C.O.P.S. has offered support, resources, and advocacy to families of fallen law enforcement officers for over 40 years. The appointment of Captain Hollingsworth demonstrates the organization’s ongoing devotion to experienced, service-driven leadership.Captain Hollingsworth brings nearly 25 years of distinguished service with the Toledo Police Department and broad leadership experience in operational and administrative roles. His longtime involvement with C.O.P.S., including his role as Law Enforcement Liaison for the Ohio Chapter, reveals his commitment to supporting survivors and honoring fallen officers.“C.O.P.S. plays an indispensable role in caring for the families of America’s fallen heroes,” said FLEOA National President Mat Silverman. “Captain Hollingsworth’s career of service, combined with his passion for supporting survivors, makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead this vital organization into its next chapter. We look forward to working alongside him and the C.O.P.S. team in support of law enforcement families nationwide.”FLEOA also recognizes and thanks outgoing Executive Director Dianne Bernhard for her decades of extraordinary leadership and dedication to survivors nationwide. Her legacy of compassion and service has strengthened the foundation upon which C.O.P.S. will continue to build.FLEOA remains committed to standing shoulder to shoulder with C.O.P.S. in honoring the fallen, supporting survivors, and ensuring that the law enforcement community never forgets those who gave their lives in the line of duty.###FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

