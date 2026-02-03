Omega Bio-tek Announces New Fully Automated, High-Throughput Endotoxin-free Plasmid Purification Workflow

M1272 Plasmid Workflow M1272 Kit

New workflow validated on Dynamic Devices Lynx® delivers scalable plasmid DNA extraction from Midi to Maxi-prep volumes without compromising yield or quality.

This new automated workflow allows scientists to achieve high-quality, endotoxin-free plasmid DNA with greater efficiency and reliability.” — Julie Baggs, Scientific Director

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omega Bio-tek , a leading provider of nucleic acid purification technologies, today announced a new automated workflow developed in collaboration with Dynamic Devices that integrates the M1272 Mag-Bind® Endo-free Plasmid Midi Kit into a high-throughput, automation-friendly platform. This workflow is designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, endotoxin-free plasmid purification suitable for sensitive downstream applications, including transfection, viral vector production, and gene-editing research.The new workflow combines Omega Bio-tek's proven Mag-Bindchemistry with the advanced automation capabilities of the Dynamic Devices Lynxplatform, enabling laboratories to streamline plasmid purification while maintaining exceptional purity and reproducibility. This workflow processes up to 24 samples in ~2 hours, starting from bacterial pellet. When initiated from resuspended pellets in Solution 1, the total runtime is reduced to ~1.5 hours. Designed to address the increasing demand for automated high-volume plasmid purification, this workflow processes culture volumes up to 50 mL per sample and can be extended to Maxi-prep-scale outputs by splitting samples across plates. By pairing this chemistry with automated liquid-handling, the workflow minimizes hands-on time, increases throughput, and enhances consistency across large sample batches."Endotoxin contamination is a major concern for researchers working with plasmids intended for transfection or gene-editing workflows," said Julie Baggs, Scientific Director at Omega Bio-tek. "This new automated workflow allows scientists to achieve high-quality, endotoxin-free plasmid DNA with greater efficiency and reliability. By integrating our M1272 kit with a powerful automation platform, we're helping laboratories scale their work without compromising the integrity of their downstream applications."The workflow will be showcased at the 2026 SLAS International Conference and Exhibition , where it will be featured in a Spotlight Talk presented by Tesfaye Kemsi on February 10, 2026, in the Exhibit Hall Spotlight Theater at 10:20 am. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the workflow's performance data, automation benefits, and application-specific advantages. Omega Bio-tek's scientific team and representatives from Dynamic Devices will be available throughout the conference to discuss implementation strategies and answer technical questions.As demand for high-throughput, high-purity plasmid purification continues to rise, this collaboration underscores Omega Bio-tek's commitment to delivering innovative, automation-ready solutions that support the evolving needs of molecular biology and biotechnology laboratories. The integration of the Mag-BindEndo-free Plasmid Midi Kit into automated workflows provides researchers with a scalable, reliable, and cost-effective approach to producing plasmid DNA suitable for the most sensitive applications.Attendees of SLAS 2026 are invited to visit Omega Bio-tek Booth #1623 to learn more about the new automated plasmid purification workflow, meet with technical experts, and explore additional automation partnerships. For more information or to request workflow details, visit www.omegabiotek.com or contact Omega Bio-tek's scientific support team.About Omega Bio-tek, Inc.Omega Bio-tek, founded in 1998, is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certified, industry-leading manufacturer of DNA/RNA purification kits for clinical, biotechnology, and genomics research. With a diversified product portfolio ranging from low-throughput to high-throughput purification, Omega Bio-tek kits purify high-quality nucleic acids from a wide variety of samples. Omega Bio-tek's pioneering innovations have been adopted by leading laboratories and researchers worldwide.Omega Bio-tek Media Contact:media@omegabiotek.com(770) 931-8400

Mag-Bind Endo-Free Plasmid Midi and Mini Kits

