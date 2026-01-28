Rosemont Media Celebrates 18 Years of Trusted Healthcare Marketing

As it reaches its 18th anniversary, Rosemont Media reflects on its growth while continuing to evolve with the healthcare marketing landscape.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eighteen years ago, Rosemont Media was founded with a clear purpose: to help healthcare practices grow through ethical, strategic, and thoughtfully executed digital marketing. Since 2008, the digital landscape has changed in ways few could have predicted. Search engines have evolved, platforms have come and gone, and technology has advanced at a relentless pace. Yet through every shift, Rosemont Media CEO Keith Humes says one thing has remained constant — the company’s commitment to quality, integrity, and long-term client success.Reaching the 18th anniversary is a meaningful milestone for the team, says Humes. It represents nearly two decades of partnerships with healthcare professionals who trust Rosemont Media with their online presence, their brand, and often their livelihood. He notes it also represents the dedication of a tight-knit, in-house team that continues to show up every day with the same care and attention to detail that Rosemont Media was built on.Built on Focus and SpecializationFrom the very beginning, Rosemont Media made a deliberate choice to specialize exclusively in healthcare marketing. Rather than trying to be everything to everyone, Humes explains that the team focused on understanding the unique challenges, regulations, and expectations that come with marketing elective healthcare services. He says that focus has allowed the company to develop deep expertise in website design, SEO , content strategy, and digital advertising for dentists, plastic surgeons, ophthalmologists, bariatric surgeons, and other healthcare specialists.By working within this niche year after year, Humes recognizes that successful healthcare marketing is not about shortcuts or trends, but rather about clarity, credibility, and consistency. Patients want trustworthy information, intuitive user experiences, and brands that feel authentic. He says Rosemont Media’s role has always been to help practices communicate those values clearly and effectively online.A Team-Driven ApproachOne thing that has never changed at Rosemont Media is their belief in building and maintaining an in-house team. Nearly 18 years later, Humes reveals they still do not outsource their core work. Designers, developers, content writers, SEO specialists, project managers, and strategists all collaborate under one roof (or one virtual roof), ensuring quality control, accountability, and seamless execution.Humes emphasizes that this approach allows the team to move quickly, think strategically, and maintain a high standard across every project. More importantly, he says it allows their clients to work with a team that is genuinely invested in their success, not a rotating cast of third parties.Growing With the Industry, Not Chasing ItThe digital marketing world has never stood still, and the past few years have brought especially rapid change. From algorithm updates to the rise of AI-driven search experiences, the way people discover and evaluate healthcare providers continues to evolve.As part of that evolution, Humes highlights that Rosemont Media has incorporated generative engine optimization (GEO) into their broader SEO strategy, focusing on content structure, context, and credibility so healthcare practices remain discoverable as search continues to change.The Rosemont Media team sees these changes not as disruptions, but as opportunities to refine what they already do well. Because their strategies have always emphasized strong structure, meaningful content, sound SEO fundamentals, and user-focused design, Humes notes that clients are well positioned to adapt to new technologies without having to start from scratch. The team continues to evolve their workflows, tools, and strategies, leveraging AI where it enhances research, efficiency, and scalability while staying grounded in the principles that drive sustainable visibility and results.Leadership Rooted in ExperienceThis year also marks another milestone for Humes, whose career in healthcare digital marketing now spans almost three decades. His experience has shaped Rosemont Media’s philosophy from day one: prioritize quality, build lasting relationships, and never lose sight of the human side of marketing.“The industry has changed dramatically since 1999, but the fundamentals still matter,” says Humes. “Good quality, good design, and a diversified strategy continue to win. We’re incredibly fortunate to work with a talented, close-knit team and clients who value long-term thinking. That combination has always been our strength.”Gratitude for Their Clients and PartnersHumes expresses that 18 years in business would not be possible without the trust of Rosemont Media’s clients, many of whom have been with the company for years, and in some cases, decades. He says he is grateful for the surgeons, dentists, and healthcare professionals who challenge the team to think smarter, create better work, and continuously improve.Humes continues that he is equally thankful for the Rosemont Media team, whose dedication, creativity, and professionalism define who the company is. He says their ability to adapt, collaborate, and care deeply about the work is what allows the company to deliver consistent results in an ever-changing industry.Looking AheadAs the marketing firm celebrates their 18th anniversary, Humes notes the team is not just reflecting on the past — they are looking forward. New technologies, new opportunities, and new challenges are always on the horizon, and he is excited for Rosemont Media to continue refining their approach while staying true to their core values.Humes concludes saying, “Thank you to everyone who has been part of the Rosemont Media journey so far. We are proud of what we have built together, and we look forward to what comes next. Here’s to 18 years, and many more ahead!”About Rosemont MediaRosemont Media is a San Diego–based digital marketing firm that works exclusively with healthcare practices. Founded in 2008, the company provides website development and digital marketing services for medical and dental professionals across the United States. Its work includes website design, search engine optimization, content development, and digital advertising, with an emphasis on accuracy, compliance, and clear communication. Rosemont Media operates with a fully in-house team, allowing for consistent project oversight and collaboration. The firm’s approach reflects an understanding of how patients research healthcare providers and how search platforms assess credibility, relevance, and expertise.To view the original source of the press release, click here: https://www.rosemontmedia.com/keiths-corner/rosemont-media-celebrates-18-years-of-trusted-healthcare-marketing/ ###Rosemont Media

