State Agencies Coordinate Response to Pipeline Leak Near Fort Lupton

Fort Lupton, Colo., Jan. 27, 2026: State agencies are coordinating a response to a pipeline-related gas leak identified north of Fort Lupton in Weld County, following air quality monitoring conducted near Weld County Road 20. Based on initial monitoring and response actions, state agencies believe they have likely identified the source of the emissions, with ongoing monitoring underway to confirm. The State notified local emergency services, and emergency services did not identify any immediate safety action needed.

On Monday, January 26, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) identified elevated levels of benzene through mobile air monitoring and a temporary stationary monitor deployed near the site. Methane was also detected during targeted monitoring closer to gas infrastructure. The monitoring area is adjacent to a school bus stop, prompting coordination among state agencies, local officials, and the school district. The school bus stop is located approximately 1/2 mile east of Highway 85.

The Energy and Carbon Management Commission (ECMC) led the on-site investigation to identify the source of the emissions and coordinate repair. Using drone mapping, optical gas imaging, and remote methane leak detection technology, ECMC confirmed that an exposed pipe, which was capped as part of the investigation, was not the source of the emissions and subsequently identified gas emissions originating from soil by a gas gathering line.

Under ECMC direction, the oil and gas operator responsible for the pipelines in the vicinity shut in and depressurized a 6-inch gas gathering line. Following that action, monitoring showed a significant reduction in gas signatures emitting from the soil. Monitoring by CDPHE and observations by ECMC will continue to confirm whether emissions have fully stopped. The operator is planning further investigation and repairs to the affected line. Agencies will provide updates as additional data becomes available.

Out of an abundance of caution, state agencies shared monitoring information with the Fort Lupton School District and discussed precautionary options while monitoring continues. The district has been briefed and will receive updates as appropriate.

The state agencies emphasized their coordinated response, noting:

“State agencies are working closely together, using advanced air monitoring and detection technology to identify the source of the emissions and take swift action to reduce potential risk. Our shared priority is protecting public health and safety while monitoring continues and repairs are completed.”

State agencies will continue monitoring the area and will provide updates as additional information becomes available.

