10-Year-Old Global Phenomenon King Moore Signs His First Artist The Ethiopian Star Christina Elias to King Moore World

10-year-old global entertainer King Moore announces the signing of Ethiopian singer-songwriter Christina Elias following a historic international collaboration.

"Kids Make Up 50% Of The Population But We Are 100% Of The Future" That's Why It's Important To Invest In The Future Now!” — King Moore

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At just 10 years old, global kid entertainment phenom King Moore is redefining what leadership, creativity, and global impact look like for the next generation. Actor, singer, dancer, recording artist, philanthropist, and founder of King Moore World , King Moore officially announces the signing of his first artist, Ethiopian singer-songwriter Christina Elias, marking a historic milestone for his growing global entertainment empire.The announcement follows King Moore’s participation in an unprecedented global collaboration project in Moscow, Russia (October 2025), where youth and adults from 16 countries gathered to celebrate culture, creativity, and unity through music. Representing the United States, King Moore delivered a standout performance of his hit single “Brand New,” which immediately became the breakout anthem of the event.The impact was instant. Countries from across the globe requested to remix “Brand New” in their native languages, inspired by King Moore’s message of optimism, confidence, and global unity. Among the international talents, one voice rose above the rest, Christina Elias of Ethiopia.Christina’s powerful, genre-blending performance, delivered in both her native language and English, captivated audiences and artists alike. Her unique sound, cultural authenticity, and undeniable star presence caught the attention of King Moore, who immediately recognized her as a once-in-a-generation talent.That moment sparked a vision bigger than a collaboration.It sparked a movement.Christina Elias is now officially signed to King Moore World, becoming the label’s first female artist and first multifaceted talent signed outside of King Moore himself, a defining step in King’s mission to provide global opportunities for young creatives around the world.ABOUT KING MOOREAt only 10 years old, King Moore’s global influence is extraordinary.Film & Television• The Wild Robot (DreamWorks)• Cora Bora — Langdon• Wonder Pets (Nick Jr.)• CoComelon — Cody (10 episodes)• PBS Christmas Special (2024)• America’s Got Talent (NBC/Peacock)Commercials• National AT&T + LA Clippers campaign• National Toyota campaignLive Performances• National TV appearance and performance at the Claressa Shields Fight• National Anthem performances• 10-City Tour with Kenan Thompson (Nickelodeon)• 20-City Tour with That Girl Lay Lay (Nickelodeon)Advocacy & Leadership• Youngest entertainer to visit the White House and speak on gun violence prevention (Biden-Harris Administration)• Founder, Kicks 2 Grow Foundation• Founder & CEO, King Moore World• Global Brand Ambassador, SoDog EnterprisesThrough King Moore World, King is building a platform designed to discover, develop, and elevate global talent, proving that age is not a limitation, vision is everything.ABOUT CHRISTINA ELIASBorn March 18, 2013, Christina Elias is a singer-songwriter blending modern production with deep Ethiopian cultural roots. Raised in a studio environment under the influence of one of Ethiopia’s greatest producers, Christina developed a rare musical ear and creative depth at an early age.While many initially knew her as “Ella Man’s daughter,” Christina firmly established herself as a standalone artist with “Shelemat,” showcasing her vocal power, songwriting strength, and artistic maturity. She frequently collaborates with her father under their joint creative banner “Ella Man and Christina,” merging legacy with innovation.In 2025, Christina represented Ethiopia on the global stage at “Our Generation” in Moscow, Russia, performing her original song “U Made Me Strong.” Her emotionally charged performance earned widespread praise and secured her a Top 10 finish (186 points) among competitors from Brazil, China, the USA, Russia, and more.Her latest release, “Brand New Ethiopia” (2026) a collaboration with King Moore, has been hailed as a modern anthem celebrating Ethiopia’s evolving identity, blending contemporary rhythms with soulful, culturally rich vocals.A GLOBAL INITIATIVE WITH A POWERFUL MESSAGEThe signing of Christina Elias is more than a label announcement, it represents King Moore’s global initiative to identify, uplift, and invest in young talent across borders, cultures, and languages.Through King Moore World, King Moore is creating a space where kids and adults worldwide are empowered with real opportunities, creative ownership, and a global platform, proving that collaboration, not competition, is the future of entertainment.This historic signing marks the beginning of a new era, one led by youth, unity, and fearless global vision.King Moore World has officially gone global.For press inquiries, interviews, or partnership opportunities, please contact: info@kingmooreworld.com© 2026 King Moore World

Brand New Global Campaign

