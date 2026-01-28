CITY YEAR BAY AREA PARTNERS WITH GOVERNOR’S OFFICE TO SUPPORT CALIFORNIA MEN’S SERVICE CHALLENGE

Collaboration will mobilize men across the Bay Area to serve as mentors, tutors, role models for students

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City Year Bay Area today announced a new partnership with the Governor’s Office of Service and Community Engagement (GO-Serve) to support the California Men’s Service Challenge, a statewide initiative to mobilize 10,000 men as mentors, coaches, and volunteers.

The California Men’s Service Challenge calls on men across the state to lead through service and to strengthen their communities through meaningful engagement. As a partner organization, City Year Bay Area will help connect men with opportunities to serve as mentors and tutors in local schools, expanding support for students while fostering purpose, leadership, and connection among volunteers.

City Year Bay Area AmeriCorps members already serve full-time in high-need schools across San José and East Palo Alto, providing academic support, mentorship, and social-emotional guidance to thousands of students each day. Through this new partnership, City Year will help recruit additional male volunteers to stand alongside those efforts and deepen community impact.

“The California Men’s Service Challenge is about showing men that we need them and that service is a powerful way to lead,” said California Chief Service Officer and Governor’s Office of Service and Community Engagement (GO-Serve) Director, Josh Fryday. “City Year Bay Area does this work every day by placing caring men in classrooms where students need them most. We’re proud to partner to expand opportunities for men to mentor, serve and strengthen their communities.”

The initiative emphasizes that service benefits not only communities, but also the men who step forward, building confidence, belonging, and leadership through action. Participants are encouraged to commit whatever time they can, whether an hour, a weekend, or a season of service.

“At City Year Bay Area, we see firsthand how powerful it is when young people have positive male role models in their lives,” said Luke Hostetter, Executive Director of City Year Bay Area. “This partnership with GO-Serve and the California Men’s Service Challenge will help us bring more caring men into schools as mentors, volunteers, and champions for students. Together, we can show students that their community believes in them, and we can help more men discover the life-changing impact of service.”

Through the partnership, City Year Bay Area will promote service opportunities to its networks, collaborate on outreach efforts, and create pathways for men to engage directly with schools and students. Volunteers may support activities such as tutoring, mentoring, attendance coaching, enrichment programs, and school community events.

The California Men’s Service Challenge invites men to:

-- Serve as mentors and coaches

-- Volunteer with local schools and community organizations

-- Share skills and experiences with young people

-- Encourage other men to get involved

About City Year Bay Area

Since its inception in 1994, more than 1,500 City Year Bay Area members have served thousands of area students. This year, there are highly-skilled City Year Bay Area members offering both whole school and targeted support to thousands of students throughout east San José and East Palo Alto. City Year members serve as student success coaches—tutors, mentors and role models—preparing students with the skills, relationships and learning environments they need to succeed in school and in life.

For more information about City Year Bay Area and local opportunities to serve, visit:

https://www.cityyear.org/bay-area

About the Governor’s Office of Service and Community Engagement (GO-Serve)

The Governor’s Office of Service and Community Engagement (GO-Serve) was established in 2024 to elevate paid service and volunteerism in the state, promote more youth and community engagement, and advance public awareness and outreach campaigns to tackle the State of California’s most pressing challenges. GO-Serve consists of the Office of Community Partnerships and Strategic Communications, California Volunteers, and the Youth Empowerment Commission.

To learn more about the California Men’s Service Challenge and to sign up, visit:

https://www.californiavolunteers.ca.gov/california-mens-service-challenge-mentor-sign-up/

