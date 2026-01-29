Mozart Devco and OMNI CT announce Memorandum of Understanding for Waste-to-Energy Project in North Central New Mexico

SANTA FE, CO, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mozart Devco, LLC (“Mozart”), a developer of clean energy infrastructure projects, announced today that it has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with OMNI Conversion Technologies (“OMNI”), a global waste-to-fuel technology company, establishing a framework for cooperation on the development of a waste-to-energy plant at Ohkay Owingeh in North Central New Mexico.The MOU outlines the parties’ intent to work toward a mutually agreed Statement of Work (SOW) under which OMNI would provide a Process Design Package as the technology provider for the plant. The agreement defines a structured pathway for technical evaluation and project planning while allowing flexibility as development progresses.“This MOU reflects Mozart’s disciplined, partnership-driven approach to advancing clean energy infrastructure,” said Mark Rutledge, Chief Executive Officer of Mozart. “By aligning with OMNI’s proven waste-to-fuel technology, we are establishing a clear framework to evaluate project viability while supporting circular economy and decarbonization objectives.”“OMNI's gasification technology is unique in its ability to transform municipal waste into valuable, sustainable products at a commercial scale, and we truly believe the Mozart project in North Central New Mexico will serve as an inspiring example for others,” said Jon Lundy, CEO of OMNI. “We are delighted to partner with the teams at Mozart, Ohkay Owingeh, and the North Central Solid Waste Authority to bring this vision to life.”OMNI’s technology is designed to convert a broad range of waste feedstocks into clean fuels. Unlike traditional processes, OMNI’s process does not produce harmful emissions or byproducts and is engineered to accelerate waste diversion where conventional waste-reduction programs face regulatory and infrastructure constraints.About OMNI Conversion TechnologiesFounded in 2005, OMNI Conversion Technologies is a high-tech Canadian company operating globally with active projects around the world. OMNI delivers an innovative, scalable, and proven waste-to-clean-fuel solution that supports a circular economy by converting diverse waste streams into clean fuels without harmful emissions or byproducts.About Mozart Devco LLCFounded in 2022, Mozart's core disciplines focus on generating and advancing clean energy infrastructure projects with partner coordination and regulatory alignment to bring complex clean energy projects from concept through execution.Media Contact:Carrie Rose Brennan – Communications Directorcrbrennan@mozartdevco.comMozart Business Contacts:Mark Rutledge – Chief Executive Officermrutledge@mozartdevco.comMichael Dwinnell – Chief Development Officermdwinnell@mozartdevco.com

