PurpleLab Launches A Patient and Market Analysis Solution Powered by 16B+ Annual Claims

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PurpleLab® today announced the launch of Patient & Market Navigator, a new self-service product that helps life sciences and healthcare organization teams discover, build, analyze, and compare patient cohorts using real-world data (RWD). The product gives research, business and analytics-focused teams a clearer view of target patient populations and markets to inform business decisions, such as population analysis (e.g., regional, state, local), feasibility assessments, treatment comparisons, and market planning.

Patient & Market Navigator allows users to define patient cohorts using multiple inclusion and exclusion criteria. They can then examine patterns across demographics, social determinants of health (SDOH), payer type, comorbidities, procedures, medications and mortality. Users can compare defined cohorts side by side in one seamless workflow, reducing the need to create separate analysis reports.

“Many life sciences teams still need weeks, or months, to pull and reconcile patient cohorts before comparing populations,” said Jocelyn August, VP, Product - Life Sciences at PurpleLab. “We help shorten that cycle. By supporting deeper and more specific definitions and comparison within one environment, analysts and researchers can focus on the clinical and economic questions that drive decisions and improve patient outcomes.”

With Patient & Market Navigator, PurpleLab extends its use of real-world evidence (RWE) for clinical feasibility, population analysis, market understanding, and overall, granular patient characterization. Built on the company’s CLEAR RWD, the product provides cohort-level metrics across population characteristics and mortality. Users also have the option to export underlying patient data for deep analysis through their preferred environment.

“Being able to see patient history and pill burden in one view is very helpful for our analysis," a Pipeline Project Manager at GSK stated.

Early access users highlighted the ability to compare patient groups side by side, rather than running separate analyses, and noted it reduced the time required for feasibility work and treatment comparisons.

"The new additions, specifically adding and splitting cohorts, are really interesting and add a lot of value to what we already had [with PurpleLab]," said Sajal Lama, Senior Data Scientist, GSK.

The product was designed to support non-technical users without needing to write code or manage data transformations, lowering the reliance on engineering resources for common research tasks.

PurpleLab sees interest in Patient & Market Navigator across several areas of the life sciences and healthcare workflow. Clinical research and CRO teams can evaluate feasibility questions earlier in protocol development. HEOR and medical affairs teams can assess treatment patterns and economic considerations. Brand, advertising and commercial functions can examine market sizing and population characteristics/stratification, including regional and payer variation. Healthcare organizations, whether providers or payers, can evaluate patient or member population by a specific condition, procedure, or therapy, their history of comorbidities and survival outcomes with local, state, and regional granularity. They can also identify disparities/gaps in care that exist and identify “at-risk” patient populations.

PurpleLab positions Patient & Market Navigator as one focused on speed to interpretation, specific cohort definition and population comparison, supported by mortality, comorbidity and socio-demographic factors. The company views these capabilities as essential for teams that need to resolve feasibility and market questions.

“Understanding patient populations with sufficient specificity is now a baseline requirement across life sciences,” added August. “We built Patient & Market Navigator to make that work simpler for teams that rely on real-world data.”

Patient & Market Navigator is available immediately to life sciences, healthcare organizations and consulting clients. To learn more, visit www.purplelab.com.



About PurpleLab

PurpleLab is a healthtech company driven by one clear philosophy: outcomes matter most. Its no-code analytics platform, HealthNexus®, empowers life sciences, payers, providers, advertisers, and other healthcare stakeholders to develop real-world evidence (RWE), demonstrating the effectiveness of novel therapeutics or clinical strategies in saving lives and reducing costs.

For more information, visit purplelab.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.