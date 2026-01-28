Oregon takes steps to protect SNAP access in rural communities starting Feb. 1

Starting February 1, 2026, some people who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits and live in certain rural counties will not have to meet the work rules for the rest of 2026. This change is for people who live in areas where employment services that help them meet the requirements are not readily available.

This change affects 1,310 people living in Crook, Gilliam, Jefferson, Lake, Morrow, Sherman and Wheeler counties. More than 730,000 people in Oregon receive SNAP benefits.

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) will apply these discretionary exemptions for people with an Able-Bodied Adult Without Dependents (ABAWD) status who live in seven rural counties without local employment service centers.

Under recently changed SNAP rules, having ABAWD status means people are between ages 18 and 64, do not have children under 14 living with them, and are able to work. Federal rules say that people in this group must work or take part in approved job or training activities for at least 80 hours a month to keep getting SNAP. If they do not, they can only get SNAP for three months. After that, their benefits stop and they cannot get SNAP again for up to three years, unless they qualify for an exemption.

While the exemptions in these seven counties are not related to the federal HR1 law passed in July 2025, HR1 did significantly alter how SNAP is administered in Oregon, including expanded work requirements statewide.

What people living in affected counties need to know

Discretionary exemptions will be applied automatically each month beginning February 1, 2026 through December 2026.

No action is required from people receiving SNAP in the affected counties.

ODHS eligibility staff will continue to review and apply other SNAP exemptions at application, renewal and when changes are reported.

People who want to confirm their exemption status can:

People in the seven counties are encouraged to continue participating in job training and employment services. Continued participation will not affect a person’s exemption status.

Supporting food access in rural Oregon

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, the federal program that administers SNAP, allocates a limited number of discretionary exemptions to each state each federal fiscal year based on the estimated number of people subject to SNAP time limits. Oregon received its allotment for federal fiscal year 2026 in December and is using these exemptions where access barriers are greatest.

The Oregon Employment Department provides employment and training services statewide through local WorkSource centers to SNAP participants with ABAWD status. The seven counties included in this change do not have a local WorkSource center, which can mean long travel distances or reliance on phone or internet access that may not be consistently available in rural areas.

Under federal guidance, discretionary exemptions are limited and may only be used for certain periods. Oregon plans to apply these exemptions in the seven counties from February through December 2026.

This change is not related to the federal HR1 law passed in July 2025 and does not reflect a new federal law or mandate. It is a state-level administrative action allowed under existing federal SNAP rules.

About SNAP in Oregon:

SNAP is a cornerstone of Oregon’s fight against hunger, helping more than 1 in 6 people in Oregon, approximately 27 percent of households, afford groceries. This includes children, working families, older adults, and people with disabilities. Every $1 in SNAP benefits generates $1.50 to $1.80 in local economic activity. SNAP drives an estimated $1.6 billion into the Oregon economy each year. But even with SNAP benefits, many families still struggle to meet their basic needs, especially amid the rising cost of food and housing. Everyone deserves access to healthy food, and the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is committed to making sure people in Oregon receive the right amount of SNAP food benefits they qualify for.