Window World Surpasses $20 Million Donation Milestone for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Window World announces it has surpassed $20 million in total donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through its foundation, Window World Cares.

Surpassing $20 million in donations to St. Jude is an incredible milestone for the entire Window World family,” — Tammy Whitworth Chairman and CEO of Window World

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Window World is proud to announce that it has surpassed $20 million in total donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through its charitable foundation, Window World Cares Since the launch of Window World Cares in 2008, the Window World family has been committed to supporting St. Jude’s lifesaving mission. Over the past 18 years, franchisees, employees, partners, and customers across the country have come together to help ensure families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food, allowing them to focus entirely on their child’s care and recovery.The $20 million milestone represents thousands of individual efforts, from national fundraising initiatives to local community involvement, all driven by a shared belief in giving back and making a meaningful difference. What began as a commitment has grown into a nationwide movement rooted in compassion, service, and long-term impact.“Surpassing $20 million in donations to St. Jude is an incredible milestone for the entire Window World family,” said Tammy Whitworth, Chairman and CEO of Window World. “Through Window World Cares, we are proud to stand alongside St. Jude and support a mission that provides hope, healing, and world-class care to children and families during the most difficult moments of their lives.”As Window World looks ahead, the company remains dedicated to building on this legacy through Window World Cares and continuing to support St. Jude’s groundbreaking research and compassionate care for years to come.About Window WorldWindow World is the largest exterior remodeling company in the United States, providing high-quality replacement windows, doors, and siding. Founded in 1995, Window World has built a reputation for excellence, affordability, and exceptional customer service.About St. Jude Children’s Research HospitalSt. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered largely incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

