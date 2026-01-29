Florida Tow Show® Returns to Orlando April 9–11 at Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace

The Florida Tow Show outside exhibit area hosts equipment and demonstrations.

Two halls host the expansive inside exhibits.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Tow Show, the largest international tow show in the United States, returns April 9–11 to the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, welcoming towing, recovery, and transportation professionals from across the nation and around the world.

The show will feature two expansive indoor exhibit halls and a large outdoor exhibit area, showcasing the latest equipment, products and services in the towing and recovery industry. Attendees can also enjoy live demonstrations highlighting real-world applications and techniques, and free food and drinks daily.

Exhibits are free to attend, thanks to the support of industry sponsors. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for exhibit badges at FloridaTowShow.com.

Beyond the exhibit floor, the Florida Tow Show offers a comprehensive schedule of training classes and educational sessions focused on safety, operations and business development. Designed as a destination event, the show also includes a large kids event and a Family Fun Night, making it ideal for attendees bringing their families. A complimentary shuttle service to Walt Disney World® theme parks is offered for hotel guests.

The Florida Tow Show takes the entire hotel, and rooms fill fast. Reserve your hotel room at FloridaTowShow.com.

Proceeds from the Florida Tow Show benefit the Professional Wrecker Operators of Florida (PWOF), supporting advocacy, education, and resources for towing professionals across the state.

Companies interested in exhibiting at the show are encouraged to contact pwof@hotmail.com for exhibitor information and opportunities.

For event details, visit FloridaTowShow.com.

Mike Seamon
Professional Wrecker Operators of Florida
pwof@hotmail.com

Contact
Mike Seamon
Professional Wrecker Operators of Florida pwof@hotmail.com
Company/Organization
Tow Times magazine
203 W. SR 434
Winter Springs, Florida, 32708
United States
+1 407-706-6798
About

Tow Times is a print and digital magazine dedicated to helping towing company owners and managers throughout the United States, Canada and around the world run a more successful towing business. Articles address challenges and opportunities facing today’s towing services and offer realistic solutions and strategies to immediately increase profits and streamline operations.

