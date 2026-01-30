Vixen Athletics Connects, Learns, and Leads at 2026 NCAA Convention
Sweet Briar College administrators and student-athletes gained national insight, mentorship, and leadership experience at the 2026 NCAA Convention.
According to its website, the convention “brings together delegates and leaders from all three divisions for four days of education, legislation, and celebration.” For the College’s four Vixen attendees, it was an opportunity to mentor, network, and gain an inside look at the NCAA athletics landscape.
“Attending conventions like these is an opportunity to meet others who are in the same role and learn about opportunities and challenges they face at their institutions. You never know what unique approaches may be presented to you from another school that may help improve some aspect of your programs,” said Director of Athletics Donna Meyer Hodgert ’89, who attended all four days of the convention. “Not only do we have a chance to hear from peers, but the convention also offers educational opportunities on such topics as compliance, connecting with Gen Z, supporting student-athlete mental health, and various other topics.”
Hodgert was joined by President Mary Pope M. Hutson ’83, who attended sessions for college presidents, Associate Director of Athletics and head softball coach Brian Hensley, and a student-athlete. The convention’s format consists of educational sessions, business meetings, and award ceremonies honoring former NCAA athletes, including Drew Brees, who played in the NFL for nearly 20 years, and Dr. Nikki Franke, Temple University’s 50-year fencing head coach who broke barriers, both as a woman and African American, at a time when female and minority head coaches were rare, all because she picked up a sabre and tried a sport she had never heard of.
“Dr. Franke’s story was just one of several that had an equally impactful message about the power of athletics to propel individuals to new heights even when faced with challenges. Each of these stories had one common thread: the athletes always thanked their coaches and teammates for the love and support they received. We as administrators, coaches, and teammates need to stop and pause each day to recognize the impact that sport participation has in our lives and the lives of others,” Hodgert said after learning about Dr. Franke’s story.
The biggest and most impactful portion of the conference remains the true heart of athletics: the players.
“Student-athletes are a big part of this event as the NCAA is designed for them. The organization offers juniors and seniors interested in pursuing a career in athletics the opportunity to attend the convention through its Immersion Program. Through this program, NCAA Division III student athletes from across the nation are chosen to attend the event and are partnered with athletics administrators as mentors,” Hodgert said. During the conference, she was paired with athletes from Smith College and Keene State College through the program.
Sweet Briar softball’s Anna Smith ’26 was selected by the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) to attend on behalf of the College, giving her a chance to participate in the Immersion Program, meet peers from around the country, participate in a session about the Special Olympics, and learn from industry experts.
“It was such a cool experience meeting new people, not just from our conference, but from conferences all over. The other athletes from the ODAC were so friendly and became close friends very fast,” Anna said. “Knowing we got to be a part of something bigger than ourselves, bigger than our teams, and bigger than our own conference was heartwarming.”
As a student-athlete at Sweet Briar, Anna benefits from personalized coaching and a supportive community of teammates and administrators, both of which are among her favorite aspects of being a Vixen.
“My favorite thing about being a student-athlete at Sweet Briar is how personal the experience is. My coaches push me to be the best version of myself on and off the field. They always make sure we know we have someone in our corner, even when it feels like nothing is going right,” she said. “This school and this team have brought me some of my closest friends that I couldn’t imagine my life without. It has also made me more involved, given me many opportunities, and created relationships with people I wouldn’t have been able to form elsewhere. I am lucky to be a student-athlete and call Sweet Briar my home.”
Sweet Briar’s presence at the NCAA Convention reflects the College’s commitment to developing confident leaders through athletics, mentorship, and national engagement. Student-athletes at Sweet Briar benefit from personalized coaching, leadership opportunities, and meaningful experiences that extend far beyond competition. Students seeking a close-knit, women-centered college where athletics, academics, and leadership go hand in hand are encouraged to explore Sweet Briar College by visiting https://www.sbc.edu/admissions/visit-campus/ or P | 434-381-6142. Learn more about Sweet Briar Athletics at vixenathletics.com.
