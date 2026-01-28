Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: Iconic High Battery Waterfront Estate in Charleston Pending Sale for $8.288M in 49 Days

Museum-Quality Historic Home on Charleston's High Battery

Grand Living Room with Soaring Ceilings & Carved Mantels

Double Lot with Private Garden, Pool & Gated Parking Court

Historic South Carolina estate headlines Sotheby’s ‘Visions of America’ Sale in cooperation with Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions announced today that the historic ‘Nathaniel Ingraham House’ in Charleston, South Carolina, is pending sale at auction for $8.288M in just 49 days in cooperation with Lisa Patterson, Ruthie Ravenel, and Middleton Rutledge of Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty. Headlining Sotheby’s ‘Visions of America’ sale, bidding for the landmark estate culminated live as part of the week-long series celebrating art, luxury, and American craftsmanship at Sotheby’s worldwide headquarters in the iconic Breuer building at 945 Madison Avenue in New York City.

Built between 1810 and 1818 by merchant and naval officer Nathaniel Ingraham, who served aboard John Paul Jones’s Bon Homme Richard, the four-story brick-and-stucco residence at 2 Water Street spans more than 7,000 square feet and includes six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms. Set on a double lot along Charleston’s High Battery, the home reflects early 19th-century Federal architecture, later enhanced by a distinctive Second Empire mansard roof. It offers sweeping harbor views from its grand living and drawing rooms, a private Charleston garden, an in-ground swimming pool, an outdoor entertaining terrace, and gated off-street parking—exceptionally rare amenities within the South of Broad district and steps away from Rainbow Row, the French Quarter, White Point Garden, and the city’s most celebrated dining and cultural institutions.

“When a historically significant property comes to market, success depends on more than exposure––it requires the right audience, timing, and competitive framework,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “The result for the ‘Nathaniel Ingraham House’ reflects how our platform performs when an exceptional home is presented in a culturally significant live auction environment, generating meaningful engagement from qualified buyers and a clear, market-driven outcome.”

“This property’s history and integrity warranted a sales process that could deliver both visibility and results,” added Patterson. “Working with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions enabled us to generate meaningful global buyer exposure, resulting in a successful transaction for one of Charleston’s most exceptional waterfront properties.”

Images of the property may be viewed here. All photography and videography should be credited to Nick Cann.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

Kari Hegarty
BerlinRosen
+1 845-548-9216
email us here

You just read:

About

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries.

http://conciergeauctions.com

