Attorney General James Releases Footage from Investigation into Death of Shelton Ennis

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released body-worn camera footage that her office obtained as part of its ongoing investigation into the death of Shelton Ennis, who died on June 26, 2025 following an encounter with members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in Manhattan.

At approximately 9:52 p.m., NYPD officers engaged with Mr. Ennis in the vicinity of 137th Street and Riverside Drive in Manhattan. Mr. Ennis ran from the officers, and the officers pursued Mr. Ennis on foot. An officer apprehended Mr. Ennis, and both Mr. Ennis and the officer fell to the ground. Mr. Ennis was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officers recovered a knife at the scene.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

The release of this footage is not an expression of any opinion as to the guilt or innocence of any party in a criminal matter or any opinion as to how or whether any individual may be charged with a crime.

Warning: These videos contain content that viewers may find disturbing.