Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi donates shoes as part of Back-to-School Campaign

Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, today visited eNaleni High School in Umlazi as part of the government’s annual Back-to-School Campaign, a Cabinet-led initiative aimed at assessing school readiness at the start of the academic year and providing direct support to learners and school communities.

The visit formed part of a nationwide programme requiring all Ministers and Deputy Ministers to engage with schools in January, with a focus on infrastructure, governance, learner support, and overall teaching and learning conditions. During his engagement at eNaleni High School, Minister Buthelezi interacted with learners, educators, school management, and members of the School Governing Body (SGB), gaining first-hand insight into both the challenges and resilience of the school community.

As a key highlight of the visit, the Minister handed over 200 pairs of school shoes and 200 school bags to learners from disadvantaged households. The beneficiaries were identified by the school in consultation with the SGB. This intervention is intended to restore learner dignity, support regular school attendance, and ensure that socio-economic barriers do not hinder learners’ ability to participate fully in their education.

Addressing the school community, Minister Buthelezi emphasised that learning cannot be separated from the realities faced by many learners, particularly in communities such as Umlazi, one of the largest townships in South Africa. He noted that schools like eNaleni High School play a vital role not only in education, but also in providing stability, values, and hope for young people growing up under difficult socio-economic conditions.

The Minister also announced a significant infrastructure intervention to address longstanding challenges at the school. Through the Department of Public Service and Administration’s entity, the Government Employees Medical Scheme (GEMS), a prefabricated and fully furnished sick room will be erected on the school premises. In addition, the entire school will be painted, improving the physical environment and contributing to a more dignified and conducive learning space. These improvements are scheduled for completion before the end of March 2026.

Established in 1993, eNaleni High School is a Quintile 3 public secondary school with an enrolment of over 1,000 learners. The school has not undergone major refurbishment since its construction and continues to face serious infrastructure challenges, including ageing classrooms and asbestos roofing. Despite these conditions, the school has demonstrated resilience and commitment to education, maintaining stable performance in its 2025 matric results, with a 93.8% pass rate, under challenging circumstances.

Minister Buthelezi commended the dedication of educators, the perseverance of learners, and the leadership of the school management team and SGB. He highlighted the importance of strong governance and collaboration in addressing operational challenges and advocating for learner welfare.

In his message to learners, the Minister urged them to prioritise their education, remain disciplined, and respect their teachers. He offered particular encouragement to Grade 12 learners, describing the year as a defining moment and calling on them to remain focused, manage their time wisely, and seek support when needed.

The visit to eNaleni High School highlights the government’s continued commitment to strengthening public education through both material support and targeted infrastructure improvements. Minister Buthelezi reaffirmed that meaningful change in schools requires collaboration between government, school leadership, governing bodies, educators, parents, and communities working together to ensure safe, dignified, and supportive learning environments for all learners.

