Epione Institute Introduces Regenerative Facial Protocol with Clinical Evidence

Before And After photo Dr. Simon Ourian

New approach aims to restore youthful skin function through regenerative techniques, supported by multi-year clinical data.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epione Beverly Hills has unveiled a novel regenerative facial protocol designed to support biological skin rejuvenation rather than traditional lifting or filling techniques. Developed by Dr. Simon Ourian , the method combines Neustem™ and Coolasertechnologies to encourage tissue regeneration at the cellular level.Multi-year clinical data indicate measurable improvements in skin quality, elasticity, firmness, and structural integrity. In independent evaluations involving 85 patients, regenerative biomarkers increased between 70% and over 200% compared to legacy non-surgical treatments.“This approach focuses on restoring the skin’s natural function rather than mechanically altering its appearance,” said Dr. Simon Ourian.A five-year retrospective analysis of 520 patients further confirmed the protocol’s effectiveness and durability. Among patients aged 35 to 60, dermal thickness and density increased by 18–22%, while firmness and tissue recoil improved by 15–20%. Structural stability enhancements were observed in approximately 80% of cases, with improvements continuing gradually over time, reflecting ongoing regenerative activity.The protocol has been applied successfully to patients with and without prior surgical facelifts, offering a long-term biological complement to traditional cosmetic procedures. Neustem™ promotes dermal and subcutaneous tissue regeneration by activating cellular signaling pathways, while Coolaserrefines skin surface quality with precision and minimal trauma.Together, these technologies define a new category within aesthetic medicine—regenerative facial treatments—that emphasizes gradual, natural improvement rather than immediate cosmetic change.About Epione:Epione Beverly Hills is a clinical institute specializing in regenerative aesthetics and non-surgical facial rejuvenation, combining advanced technologies and research-based protocols to support long-term skin health.For more information:Website: https://www.epionebh.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.