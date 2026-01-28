Dean Cain Stars in 'I Survived,' a Sarasota-Filmed Movie Highlighting Domestic Abuse and Survival

A powerful and heartbreaking story that exposes how abuse can begin the moment the vows are spoken—and the strength it takes to survive.

It’s about survival, resilience, and reminding people that they are not alone — even when it feels like they are.” — Brenda Williams

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A powerful new independent film, I Survived , produced by Sarasota filmmakers Brenda Williams, Chris Swanger, and Michael Carlisle in collaboration with JC Film Studios, is making waves for more than its gripping storyline. Filmed in and around the Sarasota area, the psychological thriller confronts the harsh realities of domestic abuse while delivering a message of hope; there is a way out, and help is available.Based on a true story, I Survived follows a woman trapped in a violent relationship who must fight for her life, her freedom, and her identity. After escaping, she relocates to start over and encounters a sheriff (Dean Cain) who helps her regain her footing—but her abusive husband refuses to let go and continues to hunt her. While firmly rooted in the thriller genre, the film’s creators say its true purpose is to shine a light on a crisis that affects millions, often in silence.“This film isn’t just entertainment,” said filmmaker Brenda Williams. “It’s about survival, resilience, and reminding people that they are not alone — even when it feels like they are.”Raising Awareness Without ExploitationThe filmmakers emphasize that I Survived does not sensationalize abuse, but instead focuses on the psychological control, fear, and isolation survivors often face — and the courage it takes to escape.The film can be streamed for free on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5s_72auNz6w The Movie's Soundtrack 'I Survived' is a country-rock hit; you can stream it on Soundcloud While the production does not have formal partnerships with domestic abuse or human trafficking organizations, the team is committed to using the film’s platform responsibly. Official film materials and online pages include links to two of the most trusted national resources:National Domestic Violence Hotline — 24/7 confidential support (phone calls, chat or SMS available)Salvation Army - 1-800-725-2769Called to Peace Ministries - Joy Forrest’s group - 919-614-9497National Human Trafficking Hotline (Polaris) — Call or text for help“These organizations exist to help people take the next step safely,” said co-creator Chris Swanger. “If this film encourages even one person to reach out, then it’s already made a difference.”Giving Back as the Film GrowsAs part of its mission, the I Survived team has also committed to donating a portion of proceeds from the film to shelters and survivor support services. While exact amounts have not yet been determined — dependent on distribution and performance — the filmmakers say giving back will remain a core part of the project as it expands to wider audiences.“This film is personal for two reasons; First, a member of my family survived abuse and had to disappear while being hunted. Secondly, a courageous friend of mine shared her story of abuse with me and still lives under a pseudonym. “I Survived” was born from their stories. If giving back helps even one woman escape DV, count me in.” Mentioned Brenda WilliamsA Local Story with National RelevanceShot in the Sarasota, Florida area, I Survived reflects the team’s belief that stories with national relevance often begin locally. Domestic abuse does not discriminate by geography, income, or background — and the filmmakers hope the movie sparks conversations not just nationwide, but right at home.The film is currently available via JC Film Studios, with broader streaming distribution expected. More information, trailers, and viewing options can be found at: 🔗 https://www.isurvivedmovie.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.