The Brooks Group Wins Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service 

The Brooks Group wins two silver and one bronze Stevie® awards

Sales training and development leader honored with three awards for best-in-class programs

The Stevie Awards recognize the impact of our highly relevant, engaging, and effective training programs that equip sales professionals to become trusted advisors to their customers in the age of AI.” — Spencer Wixom, President and CEO, The Brooks Group

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brooks Group , a leading sales training and development company, announced that it has been awarded three StevieAwards in the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service The Brooks Group received:- Silver Stevie Award for Sales Training Practice of the Year- Silver Stevie Award for Achievement in Value-based Selling Techniques for its work with Flow Control Group- Bronze Stevie Award for Sales Consulting Practice of the Year“The Stevie Awards recognize the impact of our highly relevant, engaging, and effective training programs that equip sales professionals to become trusted advisors to their customers in the age of AI,” said Spencer Wixom, President and CEO of The Brooks Group. “We give sales leaders the insight and guidance they need to future-proof their salespeople for long-term success.”Since its founding in 1977, The Brooks Group has been recognized as a leader and innovator in the sales training and performance industry. The effectiveness of its training delivery and sales process methodology is proven by client ROI and positive reviews.The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awardsand International Business AwardsJudges considered more than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry in 41 nations and territories for this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.Winners will be celebrated during a gala event attended by more than 300 professionals from around the world at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on March 5.Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at http://sales.stevieawards.com/ About The Brooks GroupWe unlock sales potential. The Brooks Group is the leading sales training and development company empowering sales teams to generate breakthrough results. Notable clients include Airbus, Avita Medical, Bobcat, Guaranty Bank, Hitachi Energy, Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks, SANY Americas, Texas Instruments, and United States Air Force. To learn more about our proven sales training and development programs, best-in-class assessments, and industry-leading reinforcement tools, visit https://brooksgroup.com/ About The StevieAwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com ###

