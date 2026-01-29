Forza Celebrates Historic Growth and Record Customer Loyalty with Launch of New Eagle Brand Identity

Forza. Performance Elevated. Proudly Manufactured in the USA Purpose Built Products for Multiple Industries

The new mark symbolizes Forza’s precision, innovation, and unwavering commitment to customer success.

The Eagle doesn’t replace who we are — it represents who we’ve become. A stronger, sharper, more focused company driven by purpose, pride, and partnership” — Rick Glenn, Owner & General Manager

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forza, a U.S.-based leader in industrial adhesives, sealants, and tapes, announced today that it has achieved record-breaking revenue and customer loyalty, marking the strongest performance in the company’s history. Driven by innovation, customer partnership, and purpose-built solutions, Forza’s remarkable growth signifies its evolution into one of the industry’s fastest-growing and most trusted brands.With these milestones in mind, Forza is introducing a new Eagle logo, a bold symbol of precision, performance, and progress that represents the company’s extraordinary growth and its continued focus on helping customers win in their markets.“This milestone isn’t just about our success — it’s about the success of our customers,” said Rick Glenn, Owner and General Manager of Forza. “Our growth has been fueled by their loyalty, their trust, and their collaboration. The Eagle represents that shared pursuit of excellence — sharper, faster, and more focused than ever before. It’s a mark of the journey we’re on together.”Over the past decade, Forza has built an exceptional reputation by combining real-world industrial expertise with in-house R&D and U.S.-based manufacturing. The company’s purpose-built, industry-specific, and application-specific solutions have enabled customers across diverse sectors to improve performance, reliability, and efficiency in demanding environments.“We’re proud to say that Forza is winning in the marketplace because of how we partner with our customers,” said Rob Glenn, Owner and Sales Director. “We listen, we respond, and we engineer solutions that solve their toughest challenges. The Eagle symbolizes that precision and commitment. It’s the next evolution of a brand built on trust, innovation, and results.”The new identity will roll out across digital platforms, product packaging, documentation, and marketing materials beginning January 1, 2026. Existing physical inventory and assets will update organically as part of regular production cycles.Forza’s continued growth reflects its long-term vision: to redefine the gold standard in industrial adhesives, sealants, and tapes. By combining technical expertise, vertical integration, and a passionate team culture focused on accountability and execution, Forza continues to raise the bar for performance and customer experience industry-wide.“The Eagle doesn’t replace who we are — it represents who we’ve become,” added Rick Glenn. “A stronger, sharper, more focused company driven by purpose, pride, and partnership.”ABOUT FORZAForza is a U.S. manufacturing leader in industrial adhesives, sealants, and tapes, dedicated to redefining excellence through innovation, customer partnership, and performance. Combining decades of real-world industry experience with in-house R&D and vertically integrated manufacturing, Forza engineers purpose-built solutions that deliver guaranteed results. The Forza brand is built on precision, speed, and a relentless commitment to creating a legendary customer experience.Learn more at www.ForzaBuilt.com

