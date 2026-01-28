NCDPI Launches “Find Your Fit, Build Your Future” Initiative Celebrating Choice in North Carolina Public Schools

With 229 magnet programs, 138 early college high schools, 211 charter schools and more than 500 career and technical education courses in 14 career pathways, North Carolina's public school system offers families an unprecedented range of educational choices.

Today, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) hosted a press conference to launch "Find Your Fit, Build Your Future," a six-week public awareness initiative designed to help families discover the options available in North Carolina's public schools Throughout the initiative, NCDPI will highlight programs the choice in North Carolina public schools through school visits, social media and the Celebrate the Good blog.

“When families think about school choice, they often don't realize just how much choice already exists in public education,” said State Superintendent Maurice “Mo” Green. “We have magnet programs, early college high schools, charter schools, career and technical education pathways, gifted programs, virtual learning and so much more at schools in their own communities. Over the next six weeks, we're going to tell that story with visits, numbers and with the voices of the educators, parents and students who live it every day.”

North Carolina's public schools serve approximately 1.5 million students across 115 traditional districts, 211 charter schools and North Carolina Virtual Public School (NCVPS), as well as lab and residential schools. Within this network, families can choose from a wide array of specialized programs designed to meet different learning styles, interests and post-secondary plans.

College readiness comes in many forms for students in North Carolina’s public schools. Last year, 38% of all graduates completed at least one dual enrollment course during high school, with 95% of those students earning college credit – at no cost. In addition, more than 70,000 students were offered direct admission offers to more than 30 colleges and universities in North Carolina in 2025 through NC College Connect.

North Carolina is home to 138 early college high schools, where students can earn an associate degree or two years of college credit before graduating high school, significantly reducing the cost and time required to earn a college degree.

Public high schools offer Advanced Placement (AP) courses in 42 different subjects, along with International Baccalaureate (IB) and Cambridge International Education (CIE) programs. Gifted education programs, such as the North Carolina Governor’s School, empower students to deeply explore their interests and reach their full academic potential.

“Every student in North Carolina deserves ample opportunity to unlock and develop their full potential,” said Sneha Shah-Coltrane, senior director of Advanced Learning and Gifted Education. “NC public schools work hard expanding our K-12 advanced learning and college-credit offerings to ensure students at every school in the state have access and opportunity to a pathway for success."

While many students choose to continue their education after graduation, others are ready to begin their careers right away. North Carolina’s public schools support both by offering career-focused programs aligned with workforce needs. The state’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program offers pathways in 14 career clusters with access to 292 industry-recognized credentials, with CTE concentrator students graduating at a 98%+ rate.

“From game design to agriculture to advanced manufacturing, CTE programs are helping students discover their passions and turn them into careers,” said Trey Michael, senior director of CTE. “Students aren’t the only ones who benefit from CTE programs and industry credentialing. Our graduates are critical to meeting the workforce needs across the state.”

Operating in 61 counties, North Carolina’s 211 charter schools give families additional options, offering a variety of educational approaches such as Montessori, classical education, STEM, project-based learning, and arts integration.

“Every child and every family has unique needs,” said Ashley Logue, executive director of the Office of Charter Schools. “Charter schools are tuition-free public schools that offer flexibility and a variety of educational approaches. For many students, these environments are exactly what they need to thrive in school.”

During the press conference, Green, Logue, Michael and Shah-Coltrane provided remarks. They were joined by two students, Victoria Higdon (Tri-County Early College High School, Cherokee County Schools) and Anaston Lassiter (Hertford County Early College High School, Hertford County Schools), as well as Jovonia Lewis, a Durham Public Schools parent, who shared their experiences in North Carolina public schools.

“We chose N.C. public schools because we wanted our three sons educated in a place that reflects our community and where they would be given the best chance to meet their full potential,” Lewis said. “Through supportive teachers who got to know them, they found their voices. With our partnership with their schools, they developed the confidence to imagine a bigger future. I had a lot of choices over their academic lives and would choose public schools again."

The launch of this initiative coincides with National School Choice Week, which aims to raise awareness of K–12 education options. Over the coming weeks, NCDPI will showcase the variety of choices available in North Carolina public schools and share the stories of the educators, parents and students who experience them every day.

“Every child learns differently and every family has different priorities,” Green said. “Our job is to make sure families know about what is available and help them find the right fit. This is what public education is all about.”

229 magnet schools with specialized programs

138 early college high schools

211 charter schools across 61 counties

42 Advanced Placement (AP) course offerings

38% of all NC graduates enrolled in at least one dual enrollment course during high school with 95% earning credit

NC College Connect offered direct admission to 30+ colleges and universities, with 88,000 offers accepted and 23,000 students participating in the 24-25 school year

98%+ graduation rate for CTE concentrators

135+ online courses through NC Virtual Public School (NCVPS)

60,000+ graduates have earned the Seal of Biliteracy in the last decade, demonstrating proficiency in English and at least one of 17 languages

4,200+ school counselors, 1,544 social workers and 810+ school psychologists supporting student mental health

62 STEM Schools of Distinction

