SAN MAR Properties Welcomes New Vice President of Operations

SAN MAR's new Vice President of Operations, Erika Martin

SAN MAR Properties, Inc. of the Central Valley is excited to welcome Erika Martin as their new Vice President of Operations.

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAN MAR Properties, Inc. , a property management company specializing in the management of residential and commercial properties in California’s Central Valley, is excited to welcome a new Vice President of Operations, Erika Martin. A licensed real estate agent and experienced property manager, Erika will be an asset to the well-established SAN MAR Properties team.Erika Martin started her property management career in 2008. Throughout her career, Erika has held various positions including Leasing Agent, Trainer, Assistant On-Site Manager, On-Site Manager, Single-Family Division Supervisor, and Multi-Family Property Supervisor. Erika also has experience in the management of commercial properties.Ms. Erika Martin is a licensed real estate agent (DRE# 02200448) and is a member of the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) , where she earned her Accredited Residential Manager (ARM) certification. Erika has received many awards throughout her career, including Property Supervisor of the Year, and she proudly supports several local community charities, including Kid’s Day and Beautify Fresno.The SAN MAR Properties, Inc. leadership team strives to exemplify the company’s core value: Sincere Pride In The Service We Provide. With decades of combined experience in property management, real estate, and community development, SAN MAR’s executives are dedicated to delivering exceptional service to property owners and residents across California’s Central Valley. Ms. Erika Martin is a welcome addition to SAN MAR Properties’ executive team SAN MAR Properties, Inc. is a property management company that specializes in the management of multifamily communities, Home Owners Associations (HOAs), commercial properties, single family properties, and residential real estate sales in California’s Central Valley. SAN MAR Properties, Inc. was founded in 1981 by Marc A. and Sandra Wilson to be a company that would provide reliable, effective, and efficient property management services. Professional, hands-on service has been the company’s hallmark since its founding.

