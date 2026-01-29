The Brooks Group Named a Training Industry Top 20 Sales Training Company

2026 Top 20 Sales Training Company

Sales training and development leader recognized for the 17th year in a row

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today The Brooks Group announced that it has been named a 2026 Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for its suite of proven sales training and development programs, best-in-class assessments, and industry-leading reinforcement tools.“We’re proud to be a Top Sales Training Company for the 17th year in a row. We deliver highly relevant, engaging, and effective training programs that equip sales professionals to become trusted advisors to their customers in the age of AI,” said Spencer Wixom, president and CEO of The Brooks Group. “Sales leaders using AI realize their salespeople must have strong foundational selling skills to reach their goals.”B2B sales teams face both uncertainty and opportunity at every turn. The current sales outlook is digital-first, buyer-centric, driven by millennial and Gen Z decision-makers—and powered by artificial intelligence (AI). AI has immense potential to change the way sellers research, collaborate, and engage with customers. But it must complement—not replace—the human elements that drive exceptional selling.High-quality sales training remains paramount to B2B sales success. Forward-looking sales leaders are future-proofing their teams with the skills to differentiate themselves, build long-term relationships, sell with value, and become trusted business partners.CROs, sales VPs, and sales learning and development leaders can leverage the 2026 Top Sales Training Companies list to find the right sales training partner for their organization.Since its founding in 1977, The Brooks Group has been consistently recognized as an innovator in the sales training and performance industry. The effectiveness of its training delivery and sales process methodology is proven by continued customer success and positive reviews.Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.View the complete list here: https://trainingindustry.com/top-training-companies/sales/top-sales-training-companies/ About The Brooks GroupWe unlock sales potential. The Brooks Group is the leading sales training and development company empowering sales teams to generate breakthrough results. Notable clients include Airbus, Avita Medical, Bobcat, Guaranty Bank, Hitachi Energy, Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks, SANY Americas, Texas Instruments, and United States Air Force. To learn more about our proven sales training and development programs, best-in-class assessments, and industry-leading reinforcement tools, visit https://brooksgroup.com/ ###

