Holistic Nursing Supports American Academy of Nursing Position Statement Response to Public Health Concern

Public Health Concern

TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This press release is written on behalf of the American Holistic Nurses Credentialing Corporation (AHNCC), the Global Academy of Holistic Nursing (GAHN), and the American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA). It regards the Response to Public Health Concern, provided by the AMERICAN ACADEMY OF NURSING. This response was also echoed by the International Council of Nurses (ICN). Our intent is to provide support for this Position Statement made January 26, 2026.

Activities occurring in Minnesota have resulted in injury and death, as well as chaos and distress which further escalates societal disorder and unrest. The impacts are being felt nationally, as well as globally.

As holistic nurses we focus on facilitating and enhancing the maximum state of health and healing of the whole person through the lifespan. The uniqueness of Holistic Nursing is the emphasis on the dynamic, interactive whole person that is greater than the sum of the parts and that is essential for the holistic health of human beings. Holistic Nursing is grounded in caring science and the science of health and wellness and is designed to facilitate growth, wellness, and healing with respect, compassion, and dignity for all. (Holistic Nursing; Scope and Standards of Practice, 3rd Ed.

The recent events in Minnesota are affecting the physical, emotional, and mental health, wellness, and well-being of all humanity. Aligned with the above philosophy and perspective, AHNCC, GAHN, and AHNA support the statements below made by the American Academy of Nursing.

1. Full review into these actions must occur.

2. Communities must be protected and given appropriate support and resources for the short and long-term effects of violence.

3. A review of the policies and structures that have led to these events must occur to allow for policy change that does not jeopardize public health outcomes.

4. Negotiations must be held on the upcoming funding bill to ensure accountability and establish clear guardrails on how federal officers carry out operations to uphold human dignity, health, and safety. These negotiations should be conducted separately and not at the expense of, or in the passage of, other bipartisan appropriations bills, particularly the Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Appropriations bill, as funding for health and health care programs cannot be delayed.

5. The Administration is urged to seek the expertise and experience of professional nurses and nurse scientists who can articulate the detrimental and enduring impact of external actions on the psychological, social, and economic stability of communities.

Marci Resnicoff, MSN, RN, AHN-BC, HWNC-BC, SGAHN, AHNCC, Board President

Margaret Erickson PhD, RN, CNS, APHN-BC, SGAHN, AHNCC, Executive Director

Shirley Gordon, PhD, RN, SGAHN, AHN-BC, HWNC-BC, NCSN-E, GAHN Board Chair

Helen Erickson, PhD, RN, AHN-BC, SGAHN, FAAN, GAHN Executive Director

Linda Thomas, PhD, APRN, FNP-C, AHN-BC, NPD-BC, CCRN, CHTP/I, HTAP, AHNA Board President

Joshua R. Paszkiewicz, DHA, MSN, RN, AHN-BC, PMH-BC, NEA-BC, CPH, AHNA Executive Director

About the American Holistic Nurses Credentialing Corporation, the Global Academy of Holistic Nursing, and the American Holistic Nurses Association.

The American Holistic Nurses Credentialing Corporation, a 501 (c) (6) organization, was created to advance holistic, person-centered care that emphasizes clients as the experts of their own experience, and nurses as instruments of healing, by assuming full administrative authority and sole responsibility over credentialing programs based on the values, knowledge, and skills of Holistic Nursing. Contact Margaret Erickson at adminasst@ahncc.org.

The Global Academy of Holistic Nursing, a 501 (c) (3) organization, contributes to and serves the global community by cultivating a network of holistic nursing scholars committed to social justice, expanding the role of transcultural integrative caring-healing processes within healthcare, and providing leadership in promoting and sustaining global health care transformation. Contact Helen Erickson at ed@gahnscholars.org.

The American Holistic Nurses Association, a 501 (c) (3) organization, advances the profession of holistic nursing by providing continuing education in holistic nursing, helping to improve the health care workplace through the incorporation of the concepts of holistic nursing, educating professionals and the public about holistic nursing and integrative health care, and promoting research and scholarship in the field of holistic nursing. Contact director@ahna.org.

