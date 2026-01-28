Retirement Community Turns Deadly in New Cozy Mystery by National Bestselling Author Leah Orr

Leah Orr’s “The Retirees” Offers a Hilariously Twisted Take on Reinvention, Redemption, and Murder

FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Bestselling Author Leah Orr invites readers to a sun-soaked and secret-filled world with her new cozy mystery, “The Retirees: Retirement Has Never Felt So Deadly.” This laugh-out-loud page-turner delivers laughter, mayhem, and a deliciously clever whodunit. Packed with quirky characters, thrilling mysteries, and just the right amount of mischief, the retirees prove it’s never too late to uncover secrets, reinvent yourself, find new friends, or fall in love.Early praise has already begun pouring in. Kirkus Reviews calls the novel: “An entertaining read filled with camaraderie, and just enough suspense to keep readers turning the pages.” Publishers Weekly/Booklife chose this book as the January 2026 Editor’s Pick, stating: “The “Retirees” celebrates chaos, absurdity, and courage in life’s final act, proving that growing old can still mean raising a little hell.”Welcome to The Ocean's Edge, an exclusive 55+ retirement paradise where scandals surface like pool toys. When former sugar heiress Diana’s life takes a sharp turn, she settles into this picturesque community in search of peace. Instead, she stumbles into a serial killer’s path and meets a misfit crew of senior sleuths - complete with psychic twins, a conspiracy-fueled techie, and a talking cat - who are determined to crack open long-buried truths.Between Tarot readings, dark web explorations, and meddling in past crimes, the retirees soon uncover sinister secrets lurking in their tropical utopia. With sharp humor and unexpected twists, the novel is a heartwarming yet spine-tingling mystery that reminds us life doesn’t end at fifty… It just gets more interesting. So pour yourself a spiked coffee, grab a slice of sugar cream pie, and settle in, because murder has never been this much fun!Leah Orr is the celebrated author of over 14 books, with recent global hits like “The She Shed” and an array of delightful children’s books. Beyond the page, driven by a deeply personal mission, she donates all profits from her books to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to help find a cure for her daughter and others living with the disease.“The Retirees” is a Publisher’s Weekly/Booklife January 2026 Editor’s pick, and a 2026 Manhattan Book Club Gold Medal award winner.“The Retirees” (ISBN: 9798991042048 / 9798991042031) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $19.99, the paperback retails for $14.99, and the ebook retails for $0.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.For more information, visit www.leahorr.com About the Author:Leah Orr resides with her husband and three daughters in Jensen Beach, Florida. Leah is an award-winning Amazon #1 and Barnes & Noble #1 bestselling mystery novelist. She has written 14 books and sold over 125,000 copies worldwide. She’s known for her sharp humor, memorable characters, and stories that mix charm with clever twists.Leah donates the profits from her books to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Upon learning that her daughter Ashley was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis (while still in the womb), Orr knew she wanted to do something special. With some input from her mother and three daughters, it was decided that she'd write books to benefit the CF Foundation. The Orr Family has raised over $1,400,000 in the past 23 years to help find a cure.Leah's mission to help cure Cystic Fibrosis has been featured on ABC’s Health Watch, NBC Today South Florida, ABC Today South Florida, CBS South Florida, CBS This Morning Virginia, NBC The 10! Show Philadelphia, Fox 4 News Morning Blend, The Daily Buzz, and Lifetime TV’s The Balancing Act. She has also been featured in publications such as Forbes Magazine, New York Weekly, The Chicago Journal, Medical News Today, The Boston Globe, The Miami Herald, and The Sun-Sentinel. Her daughter Ashley was also a recipient of Oprah’s generosity in The Big Give.Orr grew up in Boston, MA, and graduated from the University of Miami.

