In a boost to rural healthcare, Intelliworx adds generative AI to its healthcare recruiting platform

WILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelliworx announced today it has added generative AI to its healthcare recruiting platform, Healthcare Workforce Management . The new feature assists human resources and recruiters in drafting job descriptions with key requirements such as education, experience, certifications and licenses. Healthcare employers benefit by generating more complete, compelling and tailored job descriptions to attract the best provider candidates.“The use case for this implementation of generative AI can be summarized as ‘further and faster’ with the same resources,” says Mark Bates, vice president of product management for Intelliworx. “It’s an elegantly simple implementation that provides a recruiter or HR manager with a first draft that is 80-90% complete at the click of a button.”Many healthcare employers keep a library of templated job descriptions on file. When a new position opens up, recruiters generally start with these templates and customize the description to meet the unique needs of the vacancy. The challenge is that templates grow stale over time and require a lot of effort to polish up a description so it’s attractive to a prospective provider.Typically, for one or two positions, customizing a job description isn’t a heavy lift. However, if you have five or 10 vacancies, it becomes a tedious and error-prone task. Since a job listing often gives the first impression a candidate has about a prospective employer, it’s a critical assignment to get it right.Highly competitive market for healthcare providersA survey Intelliworx fielded last year found that 45% of providers will decline a job offer if their experience with the recruiting process is poor. Coupled with the fact that the U.S. is facing a shortage of qualified providers – with the financial reality that rural healthcare struggles to match the compensation offered by urban competitors – and a simple job description becomes essential.“We’re taking a deliberate and cautious approach to implementing AI in our platform,” added Bates. “Our focus is on providing rural healthcare facilities, which tend to be smaller and are under a lot of financial pressure, with resources that will enable them to compete more productively against larger rivals in what is a highly competitive market for talent.”After reviewing the landscape of AI providers, Intelliworx has chosen to use Claude 3.5 Sonnet for several reasons. It’s known for its healthcare acumen, comes with safety guardrails designed for healthcare. In the company’s analysis, it also has a more articulate and precise way of producing written copy.Finally, Intelliworx determined its ‘personality’ is warmer, which is generally more compatible for HR-related work.A growing list of innovations for healthcare recruitingThe addition of generative AI to the Healthcare Workforce Management software suite comes on the heels of other recent innovations. For example, this past June, Intelliworx integrated provider credentialing data into the platform.Credentialing data enables HR to see nearly every category of credentialing data available – from state license to prior sanctions – for doctors, physician assistants (PAs), nurse practitioners (NPs), and nurses. Importantly, this data is made available from the get-go, rather than getting through rounds of interviews and extending an offer only to find a disqualifying event and having the time and expense of starting a new search all over again.Credentialing processes have a significant financial impact for healthcare providers, including systems, hospitals and practice groups. Many healthcare organizations are highly confident in their credentialing processes, yet they also concede that those processes result in lost billings. A different survey we fielded more recently found that one in four healthcare organizations experiences as much as $1 million annually in lost billings due to credentialing issues.“We’ve got a pipeline of AI-related features we are assessing to add to the platform,” noted Bates. “This is just the first step in a methodical and deliberate process to deliver modern technology that improves productivity to an underserved sector of the U.S. healthcare system.”Intelliworx has been building workflow management software for more than 20 years. It has a long history of providing modern and FedRAMP-certified software to 40+ federal government agencies, including the Department of Veterans Affairs. Its line of SaaS products, including Healthcare Workforce Management, are built for security and ease-of-use on Amazon Web Services (AWS).Healthcare employers interested in learning more about Healthcare Workforce Management are invited to schedule an online demonstration or contact us via email: info@intellworxit.com.# # #About IntelliworxIntelliworx (formerly HRWorx, LLC) provides workflow management software that helps customers automate business processes such as financial disclosure, telework, credentialing, onboarding, and workflow, among others. The company got started 20 years ago by converting complex forms into intelligent interviews – similar to the way tax software simplified tax filing for consumers. Today, it’s evolved from a simple tool for data collection to a platform that supports entire processes of IT modernization and improves the customer experience (CX).Intelliworx develops technology solutions for the U.S. Government, state and local governments and rural private sector healthcare facilities. It has provided purpose-built software to federal government agencies and has earned the authorization to operate (ATO) in the government cloud from 40+ separate federal departments and agencies. The company is FedRAMP-authorized and a certified service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB).To learn more, visit us online at www.intelliworxit.com . The company is active on social media sites, including LinkedIn and X.

