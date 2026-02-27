Valley Vista Reopens Vergennes Facility as Low-Intensity Inpatient Center, Expanding Access to Step-Down Treatment

Valley Vista's newest inpatient program offers structured, low-intensity, long term residential care with counseling, life-skills development, and more.

VERGENNES, VT, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valley Vista announced the reopening of its Vergennes location as a Low-Intensity Inpatient center, adding 27 residential treatment beds and expanding Vermont’s capacity for lower-acuity, recovery-focused residential care.

The reopened Vergennes facility is designed for adults who need a supportive, structured environment and ongoing clinical services, but who do not require around-the-clock medical monitoring. The program helps bridge the gap between higher-intensity inpatient care and independent living by pairing evidence-based treatment with practical support that strengthens long-term stability.

The new center also provides access to the right level of care at the right time can be the difference between someone staying on track or falling through the cracks. With the reopening of the Vergennes facility, they are expanding step-down treatment options that support recovery while helping individuals build skills, structure, and community connection.

A recovery-focused residential program with flexible length of stay

Valley Vista’s Low-Intensity Inpatient program in Vergennes offers individualized treatment planning and flexible lengths of stay based on clinical need, including the possibility of extended care for clients who benefit from additional time in a stable recovery environment.

Program services and support include:

- Recovery-focused individual and group counseling

- Clinical and therapeutic groups offered seven days a week, with a robust weekly schedule

- Peer support services

- Life-skills development and case management

- Medications for substance use disorders, as clinically appropriate

- Discharge and aftercare planning, plus connections to housing, employment, and community resources

- A safe, supportive setting grounded in trauma-sensitive practices, designed to help clients build confidence and resilience

- Expanding statewide capacity for low-level residential treatment

The reopening of the Vergennes facility reflects Valley Vista’s continued commitment to strengthening Vermont’s continuum of care and increasing access to treatment that meets people where they are in recovery. The new beds significantly expand statewide capacity for low-level residential substance use treatment and support smoother transitions between levels of care.

Admissions and Availability

Valley Vista is currently accepting referrals for the Low-Intensity Inpatient program in Vergennes. Individuals, families, providers, and partners can contact Valley Vista directly to learn more about eligibility, insurance options, and admissions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.