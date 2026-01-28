River House at Odette's Invites Families to 'Be Our Guest'

A warm welcome for the smallest of guests at River House at Odette's Be Our Guest - River House at Odette's Guest House Make sweet memories with Be Our Guest at River House at Odette's

Riverside Retreat Creates Program Designed for Tranquil Family Travel and Sentimental Memory Making

NEW HOPE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- River House at Odette’s, an indulgent and chic retreat overlooking the Delaware River in vibrant New Hope, Pa., welcomes families with its new Be Our Guest program, featuring thoughtful touches to make cherished memories for years to come. Families with kids of all ages have space to spread out as they retreat to the private hotel Guest House, accommodating up to six people with two separate bedrooms, two private bathrooms, cozy family room and kitchen, expansive green space for play and balcony with stunning river vistas. Storybook-inspired welcome gifts, milk and cookies at turndown, game and movie nights in the Guest House, and curated tips for local adventures in New Hope and Peddler’s Village all make for the perfect ‘home away from home’ getaway.Available year-round with seasonal amenities and inclusions, the Be Our Guest program can be booked online. Families booking the Be Our Guest option in the Guest House enjoy:• Accommodations for up to six people in the private Guest House• Storybook-inspired welcome gift for kids from Farley’s Bookshop, River House at Odette’s Riverside Reading partner• Cuddly woodland stuffed animal gift for kids• Preserved leaf gift with instruction for families to participate in River House at Odette’s signature River Tradition – setting an intention, dream or wish, penned on the leaf and gently floated down the river• Milk & cookies turndown service• Seasonal games and movie night options in the Guest House• Curated recommendations for New Hope and Peddler’s Village adventuresTucked 40 miles outside of Philadelphia in the vibrant and inspiring New Hope community, River House at Odette’s calls guests to retreat to the quiet banks of the Delaware River. The 36-room boutique hotel (plus two adjacent elegant Guest Houses) stands where musician and actress Odette Myrtil once housed her boisterous cabaret. Named the Top Boutique Resort Hotel in the Mid-Atlantic in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, River House curates indulgent comfort with eclectic, flirtatious design elements seamlessly married with the property’s storied past for an unparalleled riverfront experience. Peppered with chic mementos of Ms. Myrtil’s bygone era, Odette’s Restaurant, the lobby Piano Lounge and the exclusive Roof rooftop bar entice with culinary endeavors designed to feel like a love letter to the site’s colorful history.To Be Our Guest at River House at Odette’s, call 215.682.2022 or visit https://riverhousenewhope.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

