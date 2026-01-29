DataArt Partners with London Business School to Build Data Platform from the Ground Up

'By building strong data foundations first and focusing on clear, incremental outcomes, LBS turned a long procurement environment into steady delivery and demonstrated value at every step." ” — Dmitry Aleshin, Account Executive at DataArt

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataArt, a global software engineering firm that delivers breakthrough data, analytics, and AI platforms, has completed the first phase of a multi-year partnership with London Business School (LBS) to build a comprehensive data platform from scratch. The implementation addresses a challenge facing educational institutions globally: modernizing data infrastructure as the foundation for AI readiness and digital transformation.

London Business School faced a common challenge in higher education: siloed departments, Excel-based workflows, and legacy databases made it difficult to track marketing spend effectiveness or optimize campus resources. With no centralized data platform and limited data governance in place, the institution needed a custom-tailored solution. In late 2024, DataArt began building a comprehensive data platform designed to address these gaps incrementally.

Within a single month, DataArt assembled a senior technical team and just six months later delivered the initial implementation of the Microsoft Fabric-based data platform alongside the first business use case. The marketing analytics use case provides LBS with improved visibility into advertising spend and channel effectiveness, while the underlying Fabric and Purview infrastructure establishes the data governance and integration capabilities the institution will need for future use cases.

"Universities and business schools face mounting pressure to implement AI, but most lack the underlying data infrastructure to support it," said Dmitry Aleshin, Account Executive at DataArt. "By building strong data foundations first and focusing on clear, incremental outcomes, LBS turned a long procurement environment into steady delivery and demonstrated value at every step."

“By leveraging Microsoft Fabric, our data platform project has laid the essential foundations for a true reporting transformation. It brings our data together in one trusted, scalable ecosystem, enabling insights that are faster and more impactful than ever before”, said Karen Bates, Chief Digital and Information Officer at London Business School.

The Fabric and Purview implementation establishes centralized data governance and integration capabilities that were previously absent, providing the technical foundation for multiple departments to build use cases on. The technology stack represents Microsoft's latest data platform offerings, supported by the existing partnership between LBS and Microsoft.

The second use case, currently in development in the first half of 2026, will address space allocation, helping LBS optimize scheduling across 1,000+ teaching spaces in multiple campus buildings. Subsequent phases will extend the platform to additional departments and business functions.

The partnership reflects broader shifts in higher education, where institutions must modernize aging technical infrastructure while competing for students in an increasingly digital environment. Establishing a unified data platform addresses the foundational requirement for operational efficiency improvements and future AI capabilities, while individual use cases deliver specific departmental value.

"We're establishing the data foundations LBS will need for the next decade," Aleshin added. "That includes working directly with their technology team to coordinate implementation and ensure the platform addresses real business requirements.”

The platform will expand in phases as DataArt continues working with LBS to onboard additional departments and use cases across the institution.

+++

About London Business School

London Business School's purpose is to have a profound impact on the way the world does business and the way business impacts the world. The School is widely acknowledged as a centre for outstanding research. As well as its highly ranked degree programmes, the School offers award-winning Executive Education programmes to business leaders from around the world. In addition to its main campus in London, London Business School has a campus in Dubai, and a presence in three additional international cities – New York, Hong Kong and Shanghai. The School equips its diverse student body with the tools needed to tackle today’s business challenges and connects them with many of the world’s leading thinkers. The School has more than 57,000 alumni working in more than 160 countries. Together, they are a community defined by a wealth of knowledge, business experience and worldwide networking opportunities. London Business School’s more than 150 faculty members come from over 30 countries. They cover seven subject areas: accounting, economics, finance, management science and operations, marketing, organisational behaviour, and strategy and entrepreneurship.

www.london.edu



About DataArt

DataArt is a global software engineering firm that delivers breakthrough data, analytics, and AI platforms for the world's most innovative organizations. As the partner for progress in the age of AI, our world-class teams artfully design and engineer data-driven, cloud-native solutions that generate immediate and enduring business value. We combine global scale, deep technical expertise, and progressive vision with advanced R&D Labs, frameworks, and accelerators to solve our clients' toughest challenges.

Since our founding in New York City in 1997, DataArt has grown to bring together 6,000+ experts across 40+ locations in the US, Europe, Latin America, India, and the Middle East, with clients including major global brands like Priceline, Ocado Technology, Legal & General, and Flutter Entertainment. Recognized as a 2023 Newsweek Most Loved Global Workplace and 13 times as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company, we are proud of our reputation as a great place to work and partner with.

www.dataart.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.