The American Booksellers Association Re-Launches Indies Choice Book Awards

Awards to honor books from seven categories, all chosen by independent booksellers

The Indies Choice Book Awards are a celebration of what makes independent bookstores so vital to the literary ecosystem.” — Allison K Hill, CEO of ABA

HARRISON, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Booksellers Association (ABA) is thrilled to announce the return of the literary prize program, the Indies Choice Book Awards From 1991 to 2000, the award was known as the American Bookseller Book of the Year (ABBY). Relaunched in 2000 as Book Sense Book of the Year, then as the Indies Choice Book Awards in 2009 and renamed the Indies Choice Book Awards / E. B. White Read-Aloud Awards in 2010, the awards previously coincided with BookExpo America and were postponed in 2019. ABA is proud to bring back the Indie Choice Book Awards and celebrate literature selected by independent bookstores.Reflecting the spirit of independent bookstores and the IndieBound movement, the Indie Choice Book Awards are nominated and selected by booksellers from over 3,000 independent bookstores nationwide. They celebrate the best and brightest titles by authors and illustrators in the indie channel, showcasing the remarkable range of talent indie booksellers champion and share with readers every day.The award categories include Adult Fiction, Adult Nonfiction, Picture Book, Middle Grade, Young Adult, Debut Adult, and Debut Children’s. The winning title’s author(s)/illustrator(s) in each category will receive $2,000.The awards showcase titles that appeared on the ABA’s Indie Next List , Kids’ Indie Next List, and Indies Introduce list in 2025. The Indie Next List program features bookseller-recommended favorites for adults and kids from indie bookstores across the country. All Indie Next List titles are nominated by booksellers, showcasing the books Indies are most excited to bring to their communities.“The Indies Choice Book Awards are a celebration of what makes independent bookstores so vital to the literary ecosystem,” said Allison K Hill, CEO of American Booksellers Association. “These awards are voted on entirely by independent booksellers — people who read widely, recommend passionately, and engage with readers and authors every day. By drawing from titles featured on the ABA’s Indie Next List, Kids’ Indie Next List, and Indies Introduce book recommendations, these awards reflect a year of thoughtful curation, deep enthusiasm, and books we can’t stop talking about. The Indies Choice Book Awards are a celebration and the best way for readers to find their next favorite book.”The shortlist and winners will be voted on by indie booksellers from ABA member independent bookstores. Voting opens on Wednesday, January 28. The shortlist will be announced on March 11, and the winners on April 8.Inquiries about the Indies Choice Book Awards can be directed to icba@bookweb.org-------------About the American Booksellers Association ( www.BookWeb.org American Booksellers Association is a national trade association that supports and advocates for the success of independent bookstores. We provide members with education, networking opportunities, advocacy, resources, and technology. In turn our members support local schools through book fairs, donations and author visits; promote literacy; provide inclusive community centers; connect readers and books; add character to neighborhoods; champion and center diverse and new voices; and contribute to the local economy. We feel honored to support over 3,200 independent bookstores in their work.

