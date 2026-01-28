Space-Eyes, Inc. Expands Miami Headquarters & Washington, D.C. Presence

Company scales multi-sensor intelligence capabilities across maritime, disaster, and counter-UAS missions.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Space-Eyes, Inc., an aerospace and defense technology company headquartered in Miami, today announced milestones supporting its next phase of growth, including an expanded Miami headquarters and the opening of a Washington, D.C. office to strengthen federal mission engagement and contracting support.

Over the past six months, Space-Eyes has scaled its team and operations by double to meet increasing demand for geospatial intelligence and decision-support tools that fuse satellite imagery, artificial intelligence, and multi-sensor data. The company’s expanded Miami presence supports growth across engineering, mission operations, business development, and marketing. The Washington, D.C. office will focus on deepening government partnerships, supporting federal contracting activities, and accelerating delivery of mission capabilities.

Space-Eyes' platforms help operators identify anomalies, assess emerging risks, and make faster, more confident decisions. SeaWatch™ and FireWatch™ are among the company’s most mature capabilities, developed through operational use and refined through U.S. government-funded research, testing, and validation.

SeaWatch supports maritime domain dominance by integrating space-based sensing with data fusion and analytics to deliver actionable maritime intelligence. FireWatch provides advanced detection and monitoring for disasters and high-risk events, supporting situational awareness and operational planning.

Space-Eyes also announced expansion into the counter-UAS domain with MORPHEUS™, a system designed to integrate detection and tracking inputs to improve situational awareness, accelerate decision cycles, and support coordinated response across air, land, and maritime environments. MORPHEUS enables integrated detection, identification, tracking, and cueing workflows to support mission teams operating in complex environments.

The company’s growth is guided by Founder and Chief Executive Officer Capt. Jatin S. Bains and supported by Chief Operations Officer Dylan Monroe, President of National Security Derek Gorden, and a senior leadership team with experience across national security, defense aviation, federal operations, and intelligence.

To advance its multi-sensor fusion ecosystem and space-layer architecture, Space-Eyes is preparing to launch an RF satellite constellation. The constellation is intended to increase coverage for SeaWatch, FireWatch, and MORPHEUS, strengthen space-layer resilience by creating a global RF mesh, and move Space-Eyes toward greater independence in intelligence collection across maritime, land, and air domains.

Looking ahead, Space-Eyes continues to evaluate strategic growth and financing options to accelerate technology development and scale mission delivery for government and commercial partners.

Key milestones include:

- Expanded Miami headquarters in Brickell to support engineering, mission operations, and business development.

- Opened Washington, D.C. office to support federal contracting, government engagement, and mission-partner collaboration.

- Continued development and delivery of SeaWatch and FireWatch capabilities.

- Introduced MORPHEUS, a counter-UAS capability to extend integrated sensing and analytics across air, land, and maritime environments.

- Preparing RF satellite constellation to strengthen the company’s multi-sensor fusion and space-layer resilience.

About Space-Eyes

Space-Eyes is a U.S. geospatial intelligence and technology company delivering space-driven awareness for high-stakes environments through advanced analytics and multi-sensor integration. The company develops data-driven systems that prioritize accuracy, integrity, and operational usefulness to support decision-makers. Its work spans maritime operations, disaster monitoring, and defense and security missions. With continued investment in analytics, sensor fusion, and space-layer infrastructure, Space-Eyes is building intelligence systems designed for scale, reliability, and mission impact.

To learn more about Space-Eyes, please visit our website at Space-Eyes.com to connect with us and stay updated on our latest technology developments.

